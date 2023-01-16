Discussion of a possible restructuring of the Pasquo-tank County Board of Commissioners had been slated for tonight’s board meeting but has been postponed to next month.
The board will meet in regular session today at 6 p.m. in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
Commissioners voted in March 2022 to discuss a possible “4-2-1” plan that has been proposed by the Pasquotank National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.
A 4-2-1 plan would leave the current four districts intact, create two super-districts — one covering Elizabeth City and one the rest of the county — and elect one commissioner at large. Currently, the board has a 4-3 configuration: four district seats and three at-large seats.
The current single-member districts are Southern Inside, Southern Outside, Northern Inside and Northern Outside.
Of the state’s 100 counties, 63 elect commissioners at large. Thirty-nine of those counties elect their boards at large with no districts while 24 require residence in a district but board members are elected at large.
Pasquotank is one of 16 counties with both “pure” district and at-large seats.
At its meeting in March 2022 the board agreed to hire outside attorney Deborah Stagner to present different restructuring options for the seven-member board. Stagner assisted the county when it redrew the current commissioner districts following the 2020 census.
Keith Rivers, president of the Pasquotank County Branch of the NAACP, told the audience Monday at the National Association of University Women prayer breakfast in honor of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. that the NAACP would again be presenting the 4-2-1 plan to county commissioners at Tuesday’s meeting.
Rivers previously drafted a letter to commissioners on behalf of the Pasquotank NAACP stating the 4-2-1 plan “is essential to ensure fairness in representation for all residents of Pasquotank County and would fulfill a mandate set by this Board when it approved the 4-2-1 plan almost ten years ago, on August 5, 2013.”
“We urge the Board to pass a resolution adopting the 4-2-1 plan and calling for a special referendum election to allow Pasquotank’s voters to approve the 4-2-1 plan, pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 153A-60,” the letter continued. “Pasquotank’s residents are eager to improve the fairness of how they elect their representatives to the Board, and we are confident that if the Board puts this issue to the voters, they will approve the 4-2-1 plan.”
Citing Board of Commissioners Chairman Charles Jordan’s admonition at Monday’s breakfast for citizens to get involved in local government by attending commissioner meetings, Rivers said Tuesday’s meeting would be a great meeting to attend, since the issue of equitable representation would be discussed.
But Rivers contacted The Daily Advance later Monday and indicated discussion of the 4-2-1 plan had been postponed to February.
Jordan confirmed that commissioners had decided to delay consideration of the 4-2-1 plan until a meeting in February. He did not elaborate on the reason for the delay.