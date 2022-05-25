Pasquotank commissioners plan to hold a public hearing later this month on a $52.9 million proposed budget that reduces the county’s property tax rate by 15 cents and gives county employees a 3% cost-of-living adjustment.
Commissioners plan to vote June 6 on calling for the public hearing on June 20. The county’s 2022-23 budget must be approved before July 1.
The proposed budget cuts the tax rate from the current 77 cents per $100 of valuation to 62 cents. It comes after commissioners agreed to set a revenue-neutral tax rate following completion of the county’s property revaluation.
A revenue-neutral tax rate raises the same amount of money that is currently collected from property taxes — even though values would be higher.
But that doesn’t mean some county taxpayers won’t pay more in taxes if their property value increased at a greater rate than the average increase.
County Manager Sparty Hammett gave commissioners a comparison of 15 new property values from around the county. He said the average decrease was almost $19 a year with a revenue-neutral rate. However, some of the sample new values saw increases, the highest being a property on Fire Tower Road that will see a tax increase of $290 a year.
“It really depends on the neighborhood and the house in particular,” Hammett said.
Property in the county was valued at $3.4 billion before the revaluation and $4.3 billion after.
The county tax rate of 62 cents would be the second-lowest among 14 counties in northeastern North Carolina, Hammett said. The average tax rate for the 14 counties is 78 cents. Only Perquimans’ 61-cent rate would be lower than Pasquotank’s.
Currituck and Dare were not included because of the tourism revenue the two counties generate.
The county’s proposed budget also includes funding for two additional sheriff’s deputies who will be assigned to courthouse security. Two deputies were added to courthouse security in the current fiscal year budget.
The Sheriff’s Office is also going to get an additional animal control officer.
“They need another officer to provide coverage,” Hammett said. “People have to pull shifts over the weekend and the demand is higher than the coverage that we have.”
The proposed budget also includes $40,000 for Sheriff’s Office training. The proposed budget for the Sheriff’s Office is $4.65 million, up nearly $318,000 from the current budget.
In addition to the 3% COLA, Emergency Medical Services advanced EMTs, paramedics, lieutenants and captains will receive a one-grade pay increase if the proposed budget is approved.
The proposed budget also includes around $98,000 for an assistant county manager and funding for a code enforcement position and a safety-risk coordinator in human resources.
The proposed budget also funds the $12.8 million requested by Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and the $2.5 million ask from College of The Albemarle.
ECPPS will use some of the county funding for a supplemental pay boost for teachers with at least 15 years of service. Some of the money will also go toward $1.5 million for capital needs, most dealing with safety projects.
School officials earlier this month told commissioners that teachers with between 15 and 24 years of service would get a $200 supplement boost, increasing their supplement to $2,200 a year. Teachers with 25 or more years of service would get an additional $400 for a total supplement of $2,400 annually.
Classified employees would get a $300 supplement boost to $600 yearly in the proposal. Coaching supplements are proposed to go up 5 percent.
The district has 94 teachers with between 15 and 24 years of teaching experience and 42 with more than 25 years of experience.
Most of COA’s request — $1,772,500 — will go toward operations, which is a 2.1% increase from the last fiscal year. The college is also asking for $700,000 for capital projects, which is the same as the current fiscal year.
The county’s debt is also decreasing, resulting in a $178,748 drop in yearly debt payments the county must make.