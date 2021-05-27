Pasquotank is going to budget almost $500,000 in its contingency fund for the next fiscal year to cover possible costs related to the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
In the current fiscal year, the county budgeted $40,000 in its contingency fund but County Manager Sparty Hammett is recommending to county commissioners that be bumped to $499,300 in his proposed 2021-22 fiscal budget.
As of Tuesday, the county had spent between $175,000 to $200,000 on its response to the shooting, most going to law enforcement agencies from outside the county that have provided public safety assistance.
“To look at the unknown, what we have done is included more than 10 times that amount,” Hammett said of the increase. “That is there in case we need it. This is to make sure we cushion any impact that we may have.”
Hammett’s proposed $51.7 million budget is an increase of $3.1 million from the current budget but it does not increase property taxes or have any fee increases.
But Hammett warned commissioners that the current protests surrounding the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. could impact sales tax projections, especially since sales tax collections have a three-month lag.
“These protests have definitely negatively impacted our businesses all over Elizabeth City,” Hammett said. “Many of these businesses had just started getting back to normal after the lengthy year-plus impact of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.”
Pasquotank is currently trending toward a 16-percent increase in sales tax revenue in the current fiscal year after it budgeted an 8-percent decrease because of COVID. The county is projecting an 8-percent increase for a total of $9.6 million in the next fiscal year that begins July 1.
“When we looked at last year’s budget, we were experiencing the impact of COVID and the impact it had on our sales tax,” Hammett said. “For this fiscal year (2020-21), we budgeted the exact same number we had for the previous fiscal year, which was actually an 8-percent decrease.”
If sales tax revenue is affected in the coming months by the continuing protests, Hammett said Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools would receive less money for construction and maintenance projects since a percentage of some taxes must go to ECPPS.
“In light of everything going on, the protests are having a negative impact on our school budget,” Commissioner Sean Lavin said. “This draws that line pretty succinctly.”
County projects could also be impacted by the decrease in sales tax revenue, Hammett warned.
“Decreased revenue and increased expenses could result in less funding available for major projects,” Hammett said.
ECPPS and College of The Albemarle both received their budget requests of $12.8 million and $2.4 million, respectively. But just over $1.3 million in the ECPPS budget is a reallocation of county money that the district never spent.
County employees will also get a 2-percent cost-of-living increase that has a budget impact of almost $254,000. The county is also starting a 401(k) program with a match of up to 5 percent, which will cost the county around $293,000 next fiscal year.
“Salaries are now competitive but the lack of a 401(k) made the benefit package uncompetitive,” Hammett said.
The budget also includes adding to two deputies to the Sheriff’s Department with both being assigned to county courthouse security. The cost of salary and benefits for the two positions is almost $108,000.
The county is also going to purchase a new ambulance at a cost of $210,000 and two new fire trucks for $1.1 million. The fire trucks, however, won’t be delivered to the county until the 2022-23 fiscal year.
“There is currently a significant backlog to receive fire trucks due to supply-chain issues related to the truck cab and chassis,” Hammett said.
About 54 cents of the 77 cents collected in property taxes goes to education — ECPPS and COA — and to the Pasquotank Department of Social Services.
Pasquotank had a total debt of $35.2 million at the start of the current fiscal year which equates to $882 debt per capita, which is the second-lowest among six nearby counties. Currituck is at $1,422 while Camden’s debt per capita is $1,477 per capita, Hammett said.
“We are getting better every year in terms of the numbers,” Hammett said.