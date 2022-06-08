Reviewing citizen complaints against the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is the job duty of the county’s Citizen’s Advisory Council getting most of the public attention about the new board.
But it’s another role — helping county officials communicate with the public in the aftermath of policing incidents like Andrew Brown Jr.’s fatal shooting by sheriff’s deputies last April — that county officials believe could be even more crucial.
The 13-member CAC met for the first time Tuesday for an orientation session and will meet again in either July or August to elect co-chairpersons and conduct other business. The CAC will meet at least quarterly each year.
The summer date was set in part because Pasquotank is asking the General Assembly to pass a local act that would allow the CAC to gain limited access to personnel records to review citizen complaints against the county Sheriff’s Office.
That legislation was filed last month by state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, on behalf of the county. The General Assembly is currently meeting in short session, which is scheduled to end around July 1, or possibly later.
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten asked that the CAC be formed in the aftermath of Brown’s deadly shooting.
Hunter’s proposed legislation provides the CAC with limited access to protected public records such as findings of disciplinary actions related to a complaint. Without the legislation, the county’s CAC cannot legally review appeals of citizen complaints.
If the local act is passed, CAC would review complaints only if a citizen is not satisfied with the Sheriff’s Office internal investigation. The sheriff would review the CAC’s findings but would have the final decision.
Hunter has several co-sponsors for the local bill and said Wednesday that he was planning to meet soon with House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Mecklenburg, to discuss the legislation.
Pasquotank County Manager Sparty Hammett told the 13-member CAC Tuesday that the council also has many other critical functions beside reviewing citizen complaints.
In fact, Hammett said that the four other boards in the state with legal authority to review appeals of citizen complaints against law enforcement — all located in large metro areas — review only around one or two such appeals annually.
Hammett told the CAC that one of its functions would be to help the Sheriff’s Office and the county do a better job of communicating with the public, especially after a major incident like Brown’s shooting death.
If such an incident did happen the CAC would hold a “critical incident debriefing” to allow the council to help better keep the public informed, Hammett said.
“Sheriff’s staff would come in and say, ‘This is what is happening, this is what really is happening out there,’” Hammett said. “One of the things we don’t do a good job at, and a lot of jurisdictions don’t do a good job with, is informing the public. Hopefully, we will never have an incident like that ever again. But if we ever do have an incident then we will be better prepared to respond to it.”
Reviewing grievances from Sheriff’s Office deputies and employees regarding disciplinary actions taken against them is another function of the CAC. It would be similar to Pasquotank’s personnel grievance committee for its employees.
Other duties would be to review internal policies and procedures of the Sheriff’s Office, help promote public awareness about policing, provide input on new programs and initiatives in the department, and provide input on current law enforcement issues and concerns.
Hammett said he always thinks twice when considering what disciplinary action to take against an employee under his supervision because he knows that the action could be reviewed by the grievance committee.
“As county manager it really makes you look closely when you are doing an internal investigation,” Hammett said. “Are they (county grievance committee) going to make the same decision? The big value is that it makes these guys (Sheriff’s Office) say, ‘Is this going to stand up?’”
The CAC has representatives from each of the four commissioner districts in the county and is formed of seven white and six Black residents.
The council also includes faith leaders, a member of the county’s NAACP chapter, a mental health provider, an attorney, a former law enforcement officer and a representative of the LGBTQ community.
Representing northern Pasquotank on the CAC are Ben Barnhill, Ashley Mitchell and Tony Spence. The members representing southern Pasquotank are Barry Doebert, Walter Godfrey, Scott Neal, Jamaul Riddick and Angela Welsh. Central Pasquotank CAC members are Robbie Goodman, LaShonda Dance, Michael Harrell, Christopher Harty and Adam Swain.
The CAC will hold one community forum each year to solicit input from citizens.
The CAC members will undergo training on law enforcement topics, such as arrest, search and seizures, use of deadly force and internal affairs investigation protocols.
In their first year on the council, each member must complete 16 hours in a patrol car ride-along and four hours each additional year on the council. CAC terms are for four years.