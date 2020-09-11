Both Pasquotank County and Elizabeth City saw sales tax revenue increases in June, a likely result of the state easing some COVID-19 restrictions at the end of May.
Pasquotank’s sales tax revenues for the month were $1.23 million, a 16-percent increase from June 2019, when revenues were $965,665.
Elizabeth City’s sales tax increase was similar, 15.69 percent. It garnered $411,003 compared to $355,258 in June 2019.
For the 2019-20 fiscal year that ended June 30, Pasquotank took in $1 million more in sales tax revenue than the $9.5 million the county had projected. Despite the pandemic, the county saw a 12-percent increase in April and a modest 1 percent drop in May sales tax revenue.
When Pasquotank crafted its current fiscal 2020-21 budget back in the spring as the pandemic was starting, the county projected that sales tax revenue would be the same as last fiscal year.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said the June figure is a “good sign” that the county may collect more than anticipated.
“It was good to end up the last fiscal year on a positive note, (I’m) very pleased with that result,” Hammett said. “It’s a good sign for this (fiscal) year that June was that high.”
The extra $1 million will go into the county’s fund balance.
“As you end up every fiscal year, whatever remaining budget you have left over goes back into your fund balance,” Hammett said. “It just helps the overall financial condition of the county.”