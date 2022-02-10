Pasquotank County has completed its purchase of the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park in Newland that will be the site of a community park in the northern part of the county.
The county will hold a community meeting next week as part of the planning process for the new park, which will be off U.S. Highway 158 in Newland.
The county paid a total of $614,000 for the 51-acre site. The park will encompass 48 acres of the land. A 3.2-acre parcel subdivided from larger tract will be used for a future northern public safety substation for EMS and the Sheriff’s Office.
The county was awarded a $289,000 Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant last October that will be used to pay for around half of the purchase price of the land for the park.
“The Tractor Pull property was considered to be the best property in Newland for both the Northern Park and the substation,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett. “This was a very positive purchase to meet the needs of our Newland citizens.”
The county used $159,000 from reserve funds and $127,000 from proceeds of the $420,000 sale of the former Elizabeth City Middle School to pay the remainder of the purchase price for park land.
J.D. Lewis Construction Management bought the former middle school on Jan. 28 and will turn the property into 84 market-rate apartments.
The county also used $38,000 of the proceeds from the sale of the school to pay for the land for the future public safety substation.
Pasquotank has also applied for a state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant that would fund the rest of the purchase price.
If the county receives the grant it would allow Pasquotank to use the funds it committed to match the PARTF grant for the purchase of the land and instead possibly use it for park amenities.
Pasquotank officials will hold a community meeting on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church to seek input on the new park.
City Grants Administrator Jon Hawley is assisting Pasquotank in obtaining grants to help fund park amenities and said public input will be key.
“Public input is essential to planning the best possible park, and for winning funding for park construction,” Hawley said.
Commissioners gave some of the remaining proceeds from the sale of the former ECMS to the Boys & Girls Club ($150,000) and to the SOULS Ministry meals program ($10,000). The board also set aside almost $95,000 from the sale for a new commissioners boardroom at the courthouse.