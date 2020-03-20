The Pasquotank County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week had recently traveled but is now in isolation at home, the region’s health agency reported Friday
Albemarle Regional Health Services officials said the resident, whom it did not identify, was tested for COVID-19 on Monday and the ARHS was notified of a positive test result on Thursday afternoon. ARHS said the resident — the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region — was isolated when tested and advised to limit all contacts.
“In order to protect patient privacy, we will not be providing additional information specific to their care or identity,” ARHS spokeswoman Amy Underhill said.
She said ARHS staff are checking with the resident on a regular basis and the resident’s family are following all guidance health officials have recommended for isolation. The resident’s family members have not been tested for COVID-19 as such testing is not clinically recommended.
“Additional testing within the home of a known positive is not clinically recommended as anyone that is symptomatic in the home would be considered positive for the virus,” Underhill said. “Testing could create a false negative result, or false sense of security, as the incubation period for the virus varies and symptoms may not show up until later in the 14-day isolation period.”
Health officials recommend persons who have been in contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 to self-quarantine for 14 days, starting from the last day of contact.
ARHS is attempting to trace all recent contact the Pasquotank resident had with others even though “contact tracing” is no longer recommended by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. DHHS has confirmed that statewide community transmission of the coronavirus has occurred. Community transmission occurs when a person who tests positive for coronavirus has not traveled to a known hot spot for the virus or been in contact with someone else known to have the virus.
“ARHS is going to continue to trace contacts (of the resident) to the extent possible as long as staff can do so based on the spread of the virus in our area,” Underhill said. “This will be especially important in our most vulnerable populations like residential living facilities.”
Now that community transmission of coronavirus has been established, health officials have switched from a strategy of containment to mitigation to help slow the virus’ spread. ARHS Director Battle Betts said preventive measures such as avoiding contact with sick people, social distancing, hand washing and staying home when sick are even more important now.
“It is most important that people stay home if they are sick and follow local, state and federal guidelines for infection control to protect themselves and their loved ones,” Betts said. “Most healthy individuals will be able to recover at home without needing medical care, and the vast majority will not need a lab test. We want to make sure that those needing medical care can get it, and we need our community’s help in making sure that can happen by taking this seriously. Public health measures can slow the transmission and we can flatten the infection curve.”
The spouse of the infected Pasquotank County resident is likely an employee of Edenton-Chowan Schools and works at D.F. Walker Elementary School. The spouse has not been at the school since Monday. The school district announced Thursday that a spouse of a district employee had tested positive for COVID-19 and the case is the only confirmed positive test in counties covered by ARHS, which include Chowan and Pasquotank.
“The employee was at school Monday morning and received a phone call from the spouse who was not feeling well and went home to check on the spouse,” Edenton-Chowan Superintendent Rob Jackson said Friday.
After being notified of the situation Thursday afternoon, all of the district’s campuses were closed Friday and will again be closed on Monday. The district also on Thursday suspended meal pickup and delivery for the district’s students until Tuesday. Jackson said the spouse of the patient who tested positive for coronavirus may have come into contact with a “limited number” of other D.F. Walker employees.
After learning that a spouse of the district employee had tested positive for COVID-19, Jackson said he immediately called Betts.
“I don’t know of anyone that is in self-quarantine,” Jackson said. “The health department has not made any recommendations about anyone needing to be in self-quarantine unless they were experiencing symptoms. We worked through all the steps we needed to take, including following CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines for disinfecting the schools, which we had been following all along. The recommendation was to stay out of any spaces that the person may have been in for at least 24 hours. We made the decision to go beyond that and we decided to close all the campuses in the school system today (Friday) and Monday.”
The district also notified all district staff, sent a press release to the media and sent out phone calls to all parents in the district. Even though students were not at D.F. Walker on Monday — Gov. Roy Cooper ordered them closed for two weeks last Saturday — the district also individually contacted the parents of students in the employees’ classroom.
“We felt it was important to be open and transparent as quickly as possible,” Jackson said. “We have tried our best that everyone knows what we know.’’
Jackson said the district’s custodial and maintenance staff will go through a second training session on cleaning methods used to combat the virus and that all district campuses and offices will be disinfected on Monday.
“We will be ready to resume work Tuesday,” Jackson said.
All schools in the state have been out of session since Monday. While students are also scheduled to be out next week, that is likely to be extended even longer.