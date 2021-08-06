Pasquotank County officials indicated this week they’re likely to deny a request by local civil rights leaders that they form a community review commission to investigate policing and employment practices of the county Sheriff’s Office.
Pasquotank officials discussed the request by the Pasquotank NAACP at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting but deferred action until the board’s Aug. 16 meeting.
Even when the board takes the matter up, County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners Monday that preliminary research indicates commissioners lack the authority to form such an independent review board.
“Based on preliminary research and the North Carolina Constitution, the board does not have the legal nor statutory authority to establish a commission or board to independently investigate policing and employment practices by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department as requested by the NAACP,” Hammett said.
Hammett told commissioners Monday that Sheriff Tommy Wooten is an elected official and the Sheriff’s Office is not a department of county government.
“In the chain of command, elected officers report solely to the citizens within their jurisdiction and not to any county employee or governing board,” Hammett said. “County managers and county boards have no oversight authority over Sheriff’s offices.”
Hammett said his research found that some municipalities in the state have police citizen review boards but noted under N.C. General Statues that police chiefs are appointed by the municipality and that police officers are employed by municipal governments.
“The key difference is that those citizen review boards are associated with police departments that report directly to city managers and city councils for oversight,” Hammett said.
Hammett recommended that commissioners defer the issue so that county staff can finalize its research and make a recommendation to the board.
The Pasquotank NAACP made its request for a community review commission via email to Hammett on July 29. The day it was received marked 100 days since the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies.
Brown was shot to death in his car on the morning of Wednesday, April 21, by three Pasquotank deputies who were part of a team dispatched to serve a search warrant at his Perry Street residence. District Attorney Andrew Womble cleared the deputies of any wrongdoing and they have since returned to work, although one later resigned.
In its email to the county, the local NAACP described Brown’s death as an execution and that since the incident there has been a “lack of transparency (and) accountability” by the sheriff’s office.
“Only through transparency of practices, policies and procedures implemented by the Sheriff’s Department can the relationship between the department and this county’s community begin to grow and prosper,” wrote local NAACP President Keith Rivers.
In its email the NAACP also requested a meeting with the Board of Commissioners and other community partners to discuss the structure and scope for a review board.
“At some point, we have to figure out how we are going to move forward as a community,” Rivers said Friday.
Rivers said Friday that he intends to speak with Hammett in an effort to move the issue of establishing a review board forward.
“It’s not dead in the water because they did table it until Aug. 16,” Rivers said. “(Hammett) gave the information on what he had found and they said they would table it.”
If the county refuses to establish a review board, Rivers said local civil rights leaders and others in the community intend to establish their own board.
“Whether they choose to establish it or not, we are going to do it,” Rivers said. “We want a committee that can hear everything.”