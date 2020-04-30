Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 72F. Winds SSE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.