Pasquotank commissioners have denied a request to abate the DayBreak operator’s rent while its center is temporarily closed.
Instead, commissioners voted unanimously last week to temporarily suspend Medical Services of America’s lease payments at the county-owned Edgwood Center and have the county work with the firm to establish a repayment plan once DayBreak’s operations resume.
Medical Services of America currently pays the county $1,880 a month to rent space for its DayBreak Adult Day Care program at 1407 Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City.
The firm suspended the program on March 17, however, after Albemarle Regional Health Services’ Inter-County Public Transportation Authority halted bus service because of the coronavirus crisis.
Many DayBreak clients use ICTPA transportation to and from the facility while other clients stopped attending the program because of health concerns surrounding COVID-19.
“The sharp reduction of participants and overall participation level has resulted in an immediate cash flow depravation causing DayBreak to close its doors until further notice,” MSA General Counsel Timothy Stewart wrote in a letter to the county asking for the abatement.
County Manager Sparty Hammett recommended commissioners deny MSA’s request. He said the county should instead suspend the rent payments and then work with MSA on a repayment plan.
MSA did not respond to a request seeking comment on commissioners’ decision.
Hammett also announced last week that Pasquotank recently received $138,000 from the CARES Act, which is part of the federal stimulus package passed by Congress in response to COVID-19. The federal funds must be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 and can only be used to reimburse health care-related expenses or revenues lost because of COVID-19.
“We will have to review the guidelines and determine which expenses qualify for the use of the funds,” Hammett said in a memo to commissioners.