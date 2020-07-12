Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies may soon be equipped with body cameras.
County commissioners plan to discuss Monday whether to spend around $33,000 to outfit Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies with body cameras.
The county plans to apply for a U.S. Bureau of Justice grant that would pay for half the cost of the body cameras. The county would then pay the other half from capital reserve funds.
But County Manager Sparty Hammett is proposing that the entire body camera project be funded with reserve funds if the county’s grant application is rejected.
If approved by the board, the county would purchase 33 body cameras and associated accessories at a cost of $33,287.
Hammett and Sheriff Tommy Wooten have been discussing equipping deputies with body cameras for several months. Hammett told commissioners last month the county had the money for the project.
Hammett and Wooten will brief the county’s Finance Committee Monday afternoon about the proposal and the full board could vote on the matter at its regular meeting Monday night.
“Body camera footage is so important if you have some sort of situation where there is a complaint, or something happens,” Hammett said Friday. “Many studies have shown that body cameras reduce the number of complaints against law enforcement.”
Hammett noted that if the sheriff’s office had a deputy not doing their job appropriately, body cameras would help identify the person.
“It’s extremely important for both sides,” he said.
Hammett said the cost of body cameras is less than it was several years ago.
“The cost has gone down significantly since the last time I looked at body cameras,” Hammett said. “When they (sheriff’s department) recently got a quote and told me the cost of it, I said, ‘Wow.’ That’s a lot less than I anticipated. So, we decided to put it on the next (commissioners) agenda and move it forward.”
Hammett said that Wooten and sheriff’s staff will also update the Finance Committee on the office’s current use of force policy.
The Finance Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday in Courtroom C in the Pasquotank County Courthouse. The Board of Commissioners regular meeting Monday will be in Courtroom A at 6 p.m.