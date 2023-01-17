Pasquotank commissioners have agreed to the county manager’s request to spend $10,500 on leadership training for some personnel from Pasquotank-Camden-Elizabeth City Emergency Medical Services and Central Communications.
Under the plan proposed by County Manager Sparty Hammett, about 40 county employees would receive the training over three days. Hammett plans to use money from the county’s contingency fund for the training.
Entry level EMS and 911 administrators, which includes 911 assistant supervisors and EMS field training officers, and upper management personnel in EMS and 911 would take part in the training. Upper management personnel include directors, assistant directors, captains and lieutenants in EMS and 911 shift supervisors.
Entry level administrators and upper management will participate in a separate one-day leadership seminar the first two days. Both groups will then return for a half-day session each on the third day. The cost is $3,499 for each day, or $10,497.
EMS Operations Manager Jamar Whitaker wrote in a memo to county commissioners that the seminars are tailored for public safety leadership.
“These seminars will give us the information that we feel is vital to grooming great leaders in public safety,” Whitaker said.
Whitaker noted that the workforce has changed tremendously in recent years and it is not getting “any easier to recruit experienced leaders.”
“We must invest our time in grooming those in our departments,” Whitaker said. “We realize this is a significant cost. But the price seems minimal when we look at our administrative staff and the knowledge this training will provide.”
Whitaker wrote in the memo to commissioners that there are “minimal (leadership) training opportunities in the EMS and 911 realm.” He also said there are not resources available to EMS and 911 like there are for law enforcement agencies.
“We, as administrators, are left to figure it out or learn on the job,” Whitaker said. “We don’t have access to associations or groups that provide us with the skills and competencies needed to be future leaders.”
Whitaker participated in the UNC School of Government’s Fellowship Program called “Leading for Results” last year and said the experience made it clear that leadership training is needed in all public service fields and that EMS and 911 personnel would benefit from a leadership training course. The School of Government course Whitaker took part in consisted of two one-week sessions.
“I gained abundant knowledge and an entirely new perspective on leadership and how I view those I serve as staff and citizens,” Whitaker said. “Upon returning to the office, I had so much knowledge to share and how this training would benefit all those in administrative positions and those with leadership goals one day.”
The seminars will be led by Dr. Mary Hemphill, who was one of the lead instructors when Whitaker participated in the School of Government’s Fellows Program. Whitaker said that Hemphill is a leadership expert and development coach with over 17 years of experience as a teacher, administrator, state director and university professor.
“(Hemphill) has led, coached and impacted close to 40,000 educational and corporate leaders on transformational and innovated strategy, self-empowerment and leadership development,” Whitaker said.