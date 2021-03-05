Pasquotank is about to take possession of a house the county purchased almost 22 years ago to use expanding services at the county Department of Social Services.
The county purchased the property, which is known as the Blount House, next door to the Department of Social Services-Albemarle Regional Health Services building in 1999.
Hammett told commissioners at their retreat last week that the board bought the property in 1999 for $83,000 partially as a safety precaution for workers and citizens that utilize the DSS building as well as a possible future site for the temporary care of foster children.
The county gave John H. Blount Sr. and Sarah H. Blount — the couple who owned the home at the time — a “lease-life” estate agreement. That meant they would have the right to use the property for the remainder of their lives. After then, the county would take possession of the property.
“Somewhere down the road, you don’t know who is going to be in that house,” Hammett said. “We talked with the former county manager and the purpose of buying it was that there were a lot female employees working in the (DSS) building. They were trying to ensure the safety of those employees.”
Hammett said “Ms. Blount” recently passed away and that the 1,600-square-foot house she sold to the county is in relatively good condition.
Once the Blount family clears the property of personal belongings the county will assess the condition of the property for potential use by DSS, Hammett said.
Hammett has had conversations with DSS Director Kathy Ford about uses for the property. He said the property could be used in several different ways.
One option would be that the property could be a space for family visitation, which would offer a more normal environment for families to visit.
“We wouldn’t have staff in the house but we would have staff in the house when the visits occur,” Hammett said. “It would not become an open-for-business office.”
Another option presented to commissioners would use the house as a temporary holding space for children.
If used for that purpose, at least two DSS staff would have to be with the children for the duration of the time they were on the property. State law limits temporary holds to 12 hours on weekdays and 24 hours on the weekend.
“This would be short-term, waiting for family members to show up at DSS,” Hammett said. “This would provide a more normal setting for the children and it would not be as disruptive to the workplace (DSS) during regular business hours.”
Other possible options for the property include using it as a storage space for donations to DSS such as coats, clothing, toiletry items and school supplies.
“Such items are currently stored in various office spaces, workroom cabinets and the extra bathroom,” Hammett said.
Hammett said once the county takes possession of the home he will solicit bids for renovation costs. Funding, based on the cost, could come from either the county’s maintenance department budget or from capital reserve funds.
Hammett also told commissioners at the retreat of a plan to possibly adopt a policy that would allow some DSS employees to telework, or work from home.
Such a policy, if adopted by the board, would help address space needs at DSS as well as serve as a recruiting tool, Hammett said.
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the county allowed some employees in various departments to work remotely. The idea was to curb the potential spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 by reducing the number of employees working together in offices.
DSS used state COVID-19 relief funds to buy 22 laptop computers and the department has upgraded the security of its network to allow for secure telework.
“There is a lot more opportunity at DSS than in other departments to use telework,” Hammett said. “With the appropriate policy framework in place and with the appropriate employees, I think telework at DSS would work well.’’
Hammett said he will develop a formal telework policy and bring it back to commissioners for consideration.