Pasquotank officials plan to consider a policy that would allow the county to finance road repairs in subdivisions and then assess homeowners to pay for the work.
The county currently doesn’t have a policy for improving public subdivision streets. State law allows Pasquotank to implement a plan allowing homeowners on subdivision streets not currently maintained by the N.C. Department of Transportation to petition for help.
County Manager Sparty Hammett provided commissioners on Monday with a copy of a similar policy in Pitt County as a guide. The board then agreed to have staff draft a similar policy and bring it back for commissioners’ consideration.
“We do need a policy if that is something the board wants to move forward with,” Hammett said.
Several subdivisions in the county that were started well over a decade ago did not develop out enough for NCDOT to take over the streets that were built.
County Planning and Inspections Director Shelley Cox said there are now roads, because of age and lack of maintenance, that are not up to standards for state maintenance.
“They (NCDOT) want to see a certain percentage of occupied homes on that street,” Cox said. “Around 2005, we had a lot of subdivisions that were developed at that time but didn’t develop out. It has taken them this long to really start to get the number of occupied houses needed but at this point developers have walked away.’’
The county was recently approached by a resident on Traci Drive seeking a petition for improvement.
The county estimated that bringing Traci Drive up to NCDOT standards would cost at least $500,000. There are currently 19 homes on the street and a permit has been issued to build a 20th home.
Using the Pitt County policy as a guide it would take 75 percent of the property owners on Traci Drive to consent to improving the street and then all 20 homeowners would be assessed the cost over a period of time up to 10 years.
“That is $25,000 per home, so you would be looking at $2,500 per home for 10 years,” Hammett said. “If we move forward with it, I think it is very important to implement a process like Pitt County (has). Staff likes it because it requires (us) to get an estimate on the cost and the homeowners would know what they are signing off on.”
If the county adopted a policy it would include a clause stating that county funding would be dependent on “availability.” That funding could come from county capital reserves, fund balance or by issuing debt.
“If we did this and say the number is $500,000, we would have to figure out where the $500,000 would come from,” Hammett said.
Board Vice-Chairman Charles Jordan said that if the board adopts such a policy that educating citizens about its ramifications needs to be a priority.
“They will need to understand how the process is going to work and who is responsible,” Jordan said.
The board on Monday also unanimously approved selling an almost half-acre of land the county owns in Kitty Hawk for almost $340,000.
The county in February listed the parcel for $250,000 but a bidding war erupted and Essay LLC eventually submitted the best offer of $339,992.
The parcel commissioners agreed to sell is near a larger parcel and building that the county owns that is also for sale.
The county owns a 32,000-square-foot building on a six-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk that is still listed for sale at $7.5 million.
The Kitty Hawk building had been leased to Sentara Healthcare, which operated an urgent care facility and other medical offices at the site before closing them in 2017.
The county has owned the two properties since 2000 and the sale is the result of the lease buyout agreement with Norfolk, Virginia-based Sentara Healthcare that was announced last November.