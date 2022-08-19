Pasquotank commissioners removed a potential speed bump to development of the Betsy Town Flats apartments in the former Elizabeth City Middle School earlier this week.
Commissioners unanimously approved a sewer easement across a county owned parcel that will allow J.D. Lewis Construction Management to extend a sewer line to North Martin L. King Drive.
JDL originally planned to extend the sewer line across a very small parcel adjacent to the county’s property that is owned by the N.C. Department of Transportation.
DOT plans to transfer its property to the city of Elizabeth City but that has not yet occurred, County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners.
“The easement will help keep the project moving forward,” Hammett said. “This is a very important project for downtown and the county as a whole. We are just trying to keep things moving so we don’t slow the project down.”
JDL purchased the former school from Pasquotank in January and is investing $10 million to turn the property into 85 market rate one- and two-bedroom apartments. JDL paid the county $420,000 for the former school property.
The first 38 apartments in the former school’s annex should be completed and ready for leasing by Dec. 31.
Once completed, the apartment complex will be added to the tax books and the city and county will each receive around $20,000 annually in property taxes. Residents of Betsy Town Flats are expected to generate around $116,000 annually in sales tax revenue.