An attorney for Andrew Brown Jr.'s family said Wednesday it is too early to discuss potential civil lawsuits against Pasquotank County over Brown's shooting death by county sheriff's deputies.
But should any civil suit be filed against the county over Brown's April 21 shooting death, and the county were to either lose or settle the suit, the most that insurance would cover is $2 million.
Pasquotank carries liability insurance through the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners but coverage for a “Law Enforcement Wrongful Act” is capped at $2 million.
If the county were to lose or settle any potential civil lawsuit arising from Brown's fatal shooting for more than that amount, Pasquotank would be liable for the difference.
When asked if that money would come from county reserves or a possible increase in taxes, Hammett said commissioners would have to “make that determination at the appropriate time.”
“As county manager, it is my goal to never impose a tax increase on our citizens,” Hammett said.
The NCACC would provide Pasquotank legal representation in any potential lawsuit against the county.
Harry Daniels, one of the attorneys representing the Brown family, said it was "premature" to discuss potential lawsuits in response to Brown's death.
"Right now, we're just focused on trying to get the tape released," Daniels said, referring to the deputy body camera footage that shows deputies shooting and killing Brown while attempting to serve a search warrant at his residence at 421 Perry Street in the city.
Daniels said he had no comment on the financial amount of coverage in Pasquotank's insurance policy.
A Superior Court judge refused last week to release immediately to the public footage from the deputies’ body-worn cameras and vehicle dash camera showing Brown’s shooting death. Judge Jeff Foster did order the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office to make the footage available to Brown's family within 10 days. He ordered the deputies' faces and badges in the footage to be blurred.
An independent autopsy commissioned by attorneys for Brown’s family shows Brown was shot five times, four times in the arm and once in the back of the head. Radio traffic of emergency responders at Brown’s residence the morning of his shooting, compiled from the website Broadcastify, also indicates someone had been shot in the back.
Eyewitnesses have told reporters Brown was trying to drive away from deputies when he was shot and killed. Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, another attorney for Brown's family, also said after viewing a 20-second clip of the body camera footage that Brown was driving away from the deputies when he was shot. However, District Attorney Andrew Womble said during the hearing on release of the body camera footage that Brown drove his vehicle toward deputies and that the vehicle "makes contact with law enforcement."
Brown's shooting death by deputies has spurred daily protests since April 21. Both Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County have incurred extra law enforcement costs, including help from other area agencies, responding to those protests. Those costs are expected to be over $200,000.
City Manager Montre Freeman said last week that the city’s costs associated with providing the extra security in the wake of the shooting was just over $100,000.
“It is anticipated that our costs would be similar to the city’s costs,” Hammett said. “We have not received any invoices from the other county law enforcement agencies, which would be the largest portion of the costs.”
Managing Editor Julian Eure contributed to this report.