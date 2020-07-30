Pasquotank County Information Technology Director Collin Flatness is retiring at the end of this week after being in the position for 15 years.
But Flatness’ retirement from the county will be short-lived.
Flatness plans to take a month off because of state retirement guidelines. However, he will then return to work for the county on a part-time basis to assist the IT Department.
Because the county’s IT Department has only two full-time employees, it can benefit from some part-time help, County Manager Sparty Hammett said.
“Collin Flatness has done such a great job as IT director and we are going to miss him,” Hammett said. “But, I am going to bring him back in a part-time role to add some assistance in IT. That is going to be very, very valuable. We don’t have enough technology resources for a county our size.’’
Flatness’ current position, however, may not be vacant long as commissioners are expected to vote at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting on a salary recommendation for the next IT director.
The county reviewed “a good pool” of 15 applicants and three were interviewed for the job last week. A contingent offer has been made to one of those finalists.
Flatness currently makes $79,998 a year and the county advertised his position with a salary range between $63,000 and $90,000 annually.
“Our selected candidate could even start next week, but at the latest it could be Aug. 10,” Hammett said. “We had a very good applicant pool and some very, very strong applicants.”
Pasquotank also recently filled the IT Department’s only other full-time position when it hired Khalil Watford July 1 to fill the position of computer support technician that had been vacant for seven months.
Watford, who has 14 years of IT experience and will make $40,485 a year, was working in a similar position for Currituck County before coming to Pasquotank.
Hammett told commissioners at the board’s retreat in February that the support technician’s job “sorely” needed to be filled and recommended that the salaries for IT positions be increased, which the board then agreed to do.
“The compensation increases approved by the board have made a major difference in the ability to attract staff for the Information Technology Department,” Hammett said. “For the longest time, we didn’t have any applicants for the technician’s job until we increased the salary. We have a very qualified person (Watford) in place and we are very happy to get him on board.”
With only two full-time employees, the IT director’s role with the county is different from other county or city jobs, Hammett said.
“In a lot of bigger counties and cities, the IT director is more of a manager,” Hammett said. “Here, that is part of the role but part of the role here is also doing repairs. It’s direct, hands-on, it’s kind of a hybrid.”