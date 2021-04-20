The number of people unemployed in the Albemarle fell by nearly 150 in February, decreasing the five-county region's average jobless rate to 5.8 percent.
Now with North Carolina's jobless rate falling even further in March, local employment officials are hopeful for even better county jobless figures when they're released next week.
According to the N.C. Department of Commerce’s latest county-level data, released earlier this month, 2,660 residents were unemployed in February in Pasquotank, Currituck, Camden, Perquimans and Chowan counties. That compares to 2,809 who filed unemployment claims in January.
Thanks largely to an increase of 128 new workers joining the labor force in Currituck, the number of people employed in the area grew to 45,818 in February, up from 45,596 in January.
Statewide, the number of people seeking jobless benefits decreased in March for the sixth straight month, falling by 27,619 to 259,036, lowering the state's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate to 5.2 percent. The state's seasonally adjusted rate in February was 5.7 percent and 6 percent in January. While improving, March's rate is still 1.3 percent higher than the state's rate a year ago when the pandemic was first declared.
The state’s labor force, meanwhile, increased by 11,338 in March to 4.7 million. The Commerce Department plans to release county-level unemployment data for March on April 28.
According to the data now available, all five area counties reported decreases in their numbers of unemployed in February, with Pasquotank responsible for more than 57 percent of the decrease.
David Whitmer, director of the Northeastern Workforce Development Board in Hertford, said he's encouraged by the continuing decline in unemployment across the area.
"We have employers begging for candidates," he said in a recent interview. "There's a job for anybody who wants to look for a job. We hope these numbers will get even better."
Emily Nicholson, the Workforce Development Board's assistant director, noted there recently were 100 new job notices posted on a single day, followed by 256 job notices the next day.
"Our employers are looking for people," she said.
Whitmer agreed that lingering concerns about the pandemic could be holding back some former workers from rejoining the workforce.
"But as more people get vaccinated, more people will feel more comfortable being out and getting back into the job market," he said.
Camden and Currituck were the only counties in the area with jobless rates lower than the state rate of 5.7 percent in February. They also continued to post the lowest jobless rates in the area, with Camden's state ranking rising slightly but Currituck's slipping a few notches. Camden, with a 4.4 percent jobless rate, rose from sixth-lowest to fourth-lowest. Currituck’s 5.5 percent rate ranked 46th, six notches lower than in January.
Both counties posted unemployment rates better than in January: Camden by .4 percent, Currituck by .1 percent. Camden's rate was still 1.1 percent higher than a year ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Currituck's rate was 2 percent higher than in February 2020.
Pasquotank and Perquimans posted the region's largest decrease in joblessness in February: .5 percent. Pasquotank's rate was 6.4 percent, down from 6.9 in January. Its pre-COVID jobless rate in February 2020 was 4.1 percent. After having the state's 78th lowest rate in January, Pasquotank's ranking rose to 75th lowest in February.
Elizabeth City’s unemployment rate fell even more than Pasquotank County's, dipping to 5.9 percent — a decrease from 6.4 percent in January. Elizabeth City’s pre-COVID jobless rate in February was 4 percent.
Perquimans' rate was 5.9 percent, down from 6.4 percent in January. Perquimans reported the state's 64th-best unemployment rate in February, up from 67th-best in January.
Chowan reported the second-lowest decrease in unemployment by percentage, falling from 6.1 percent to 5.9 percent. Chowan's state ranking fell from 58th best to 66th. Chowan’s pre-COVID jobless rate in February 2019 was 2% lower: 3.9%.
Pasquotank reported the largest numerical decrease in jobless claims in February: 85. Its number of residents filing unemployment claims dropped to 1,063. It also reported the second-largest largest increase in persons joining the workforce: 54, raising its total to 16,650.
Perquimans reported the second-largest numerical decrease in jobless claims: 21. Its number of residents filing for unemployment dropped to 290 while its workforce grew by 10 to 4,896.
Camden reported the third-largest numerical decrease in jobless claims: 19. Its number of residents filing for unemployment dropped to 202 while its workforce grew by eight to 4,598.
Currituck saw its jobless claims drop by 15 to 772. Meanwhile, its workforce grew by 128 to 14,071, the largest numerical increase in the region.
Chowan's jobless claims fell by nine to 333 while its workforce grew by 32 to 5,603.
According to the Commerce Department, unemployment decreased in 96 counties in February, increased in three and remained unchanged in one. In addition, 21 counties — including Camden — reported rates of 5 percent or lower. By comparison, only nine counties reported a rate of 5 percent or lower in January. However, three counties — Dare, Hyde and Scotland — reported rates of 10 percent or more. That's one more than in January, when only Dare and Scotland did.