Pasquotank commissioners will consider adopting a resolution Monday opposing state legislation that would remove local governments’ ability to impose criminal penalties for violations of local ordinances.
Local governments can currently impose criminal penalties for violations of such ordinances as keeping a dog on a leash and limiting noise to certain levels.
But Senate Bill 455 would decriminalize non-statutory criminal offenses and violations.
Under current law, a person could be found guilty of a Class 3 misdemeanor and could be fined up to $500 for violating a local government ordinance.
But if the proposed legislation becomes law, a person guilty of violating a local ordinance would only be subject to at most a $50 fine.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said he’s opposed to the legislation because he says the possibility of a person facing criminal penalties helps the county enforce ordinances.
“We need to have the ability to do true criminal sanctions because it gives us more teeth to get the job done,” he said.
City Manager Montre Freeman, however, is in favor of the legislation. He says that a misdemeanor conviction for violating a city ordinance is too harsh.
A misdemeanor conviction for violating a local government ordinance goes on a person’s record and Freeman said that can have a negative impact on their employment and educational opportunities.
“A lot of employers require that you have that expunged,” said Freeman, who is also an attorney. “If these things are transferred to an infraction then you can pay the fine and learn the lesson.”
Freeman said the bill “gives more citizens in my city an opportunity to make a mistake, like we have all done, and still become viable candidates for employment, for entrepreneurship, for opportunities to receive grant funding to help them move their lives forward.”
Freeman said he does, however, favor increasing the fine for violating an ordinance.
“I would absolutely support increasing the dollar amount,” he said. “When you increase the amount that is when you grab the attention of people. I don’t think $50 will have any impact at all.”
Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten said ordinance violations rarely go criminal but added that having the current law in place makes enforcing those ordinances easier.
“As the sheriff of the county, I absolutely oppose Senate Bill 455,” Wooten said. “There is no need to take away a tool that the county has for recidivist offenders when an ordinance goes criminal. We rarely use it. There is no over abuse of it. If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.”
County Attorney Mike Cox said the proposed legislation would be bad for Pasquotank.
“This is a tool I do not want to lose,” Cox said. “I have been the county attorney over 18 years and criminal penalties have rarely been used by my office.”
Hammett said a flat $50 fine in the proposed legislation would not serve as a deterrent.
“With a penalty that low, that is the cost of doing business for some people,” Hammett said.
Currituck Public Information Coordinator Randall Edwards said County Manager Ben Stikeleather is going to brief county commissioners on the legislation at Monday’s meeting.
“There is not a resolution ready for a vote,” Edwards said. “But the board may discuss this on Monday and then decide to craft a resolution.”
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said the General Assembly should not try and change the current law.
“I am opposed as the bill currently reads, leave it alone,” Steinburg said.