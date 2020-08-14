Pasquotank County needs more time to find a new home for the Confederate monument that has rested on the county’s courthouse grounds since 1911.
The Board of Commissioners’ Special Projects Committee was slated to meet Monday to discuss possible relocation sites, and the cost of moving the monument, but that meeting has been pushed back to Sept. 14.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said the Special Projects Committee meeting was pushed back because officials need more time to conduct the “proper due diligence” needed to move the monument.
“We need additional time to develop alternatives for relocating the Confederate monument and cost estimates,” Hammett said. “This is a very important issue for the county, and we want to develop a solid, thoughtful plan to be discussed by the Special Projects Committee.”
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 last month to move the monument and have the Special Projects Committee determine where it will go.
Voting to move the monument at the board’s July 13 meeting were Commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Cecil Perry, Barry Overman and Charles Jordan. Voting to keep the monument on the courthouse square were Commissioners Sean Lavin and Frankie Meads and board Chairman Jeff Dixon.
Dixon, Perry and Overman comprise the Special Projects Committee.
The public will not be allowed to speak at the Special Projects Committee meeting but the county is seeking public comments on the issue. Comments already received and those that are received in advance of the Sept. 14 meeting will be given to Special Projects Committee members.
Once the Special Projects panel recommends a new home for the monument to the full commission board, Hammett will ask commissioners set a special meeting so the public can weigh in on the recommendation.
Hammett has said he will also take into consideration public comments. The county is also attempting to get feedback from the North Carolina Division of United Daughters of the Confederacy on the issue.
A local chapter of the UDC, which is now defunct, proposed the monument be placed on the courthouse square in 1911 and helped raise funds to pay off the monument’s construction costs. The county, however, considers the monument to now belong to Pasquotank.
Hammett said the county still plans to move the monument before the end of the year.
“We are still accepting and reviewing public comments, and researching suggested alternative locations,” Hammett said.
The Sept. 14 Special Projects Committee meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. in Courtroom C in the Pasquotank County Courthouse.
County citizens who wish to submit comments or ideas regarding relocation of the monument should do so by submitting them in writing to scottl@co.pasquotank.nc.us. The deadline for submitting comments is 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 9.