Newland Park meeting

An overwhelming majority of people attending a Pasquotank County meeting at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Thursday, Dec. 1, stand in favor of naming the new park in the Newland community “Newland Park.” The vote to name the park Newland Park was 44-6.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Pasquotank’s planned new park in Newland officially has a name.

County commissioners unanimously voted earlier this week to name the park Newland Park.