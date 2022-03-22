Almost 1,000 Pasquotank residents could get a broadband internet connection in the next two years.
Pasquotank commissioners voted unanimously this week to use $150,000 the county received from the federal American Rescue Plan to partner with Brightspeed on expanding broadband service to 946 households in the northern and southern parts of Pasquotank.
Brightspeed is currently in the process of a $7.5 billion acquisition of CenturyLink/Lumen and the deal is expected to be finalized later this year.
The expansion, however, depends on Brightspeed receiving a $2.7 million Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology state grant for the project, which will cost approximately $3.8 million. Brightspeed would add around an additional $1 million while the county’s share would be $150,000 for a project that would run 53 miles of fiber.
The state’s GREAT program is allocating $350 million of its own American Rescue Plan funds to private providers who expand broadband to unserved rural areas.
Lumen Governmental Affairs Director Ted Hankins told Pasquotank commissioners that Brightspeed is in the process of acquiring Lumen/CenturyLink assets in 20 states, including North Carolina. Brightspeed’s corporate headquarters will be in the state, he said.
“(Brightspeed) has publicly announced that they plan to invest an additional $2 billion throughout the 20-state region,” Hankins said. “The majority of that will be in North Carolina.”
Hankins said that if the grant is approved and the project moves forward that households would see internet speeds of 1 gigabit “up and down.”
Commissioner Sean Lavin said the county is getting a “great return” for its investment of $150,000 from funds that it received from the federal government.
“We definitely have a broadband issue,” Lavin said.
Commissioners were given two other options, but both connected fewer households to broadband. The first was one that would install 39 miles of broadband to around 735 households with a county allocation of $50,000. The total cost would have been approximately $3 million, with a GREAT grant of $2.1 million providing most of the funding. Brightspeed would have added around $840,000.
The second option would have included around 870 households and 45 miles of fiber with a $100,000 county allocation. The state grant would pick up $2.4 million of the $3.4 million total cost. Brightspeed would kick in around $920,000.
Hammett recommended that commissioners approve the third option so “200 households don’t get left out.”
Hammett told commissioners that there will most likely be more rounds of GREAT grant funding available in the future that the county could apply for to expand coverage even further. A maximum of $4 million in GREAT funding is available with each application.
“We need to seize on every one of these grant opportunities,” Hammett said. “There is a large state fund because the state is putting a lot of money into broadband. This is the best way to stretch our dollars to expand broadband to the citizens of Pasquotank.”
Hankins said the grant application would be filed by the end of the month. The deadline is April 4 and grants are expected to awarded in June.
“The grant requires a two-year build out,” Hankins said. “I would expect we would be completed by June 2024.”