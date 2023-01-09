County OKs third EMS crew for peak shift By Reggie Ponder Staff Writer Reggie Ponder Author email Jan 9, 2023 17 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HERTFORD — Perquimans County is adding a third Emergency Medical Service crew during afternoon and evening peak hours to accommodate a growing number of calls for service.County commissioners learned at their regular meeting last week that EMS call volume has increased sharply over the past year.County Manager Frank Heath told commissioners that the county has had to rely in many instances on assistance from other counties during the past year in order to meet the increased call volume.Heath said to meet the rising number of calls, the county will be adding a third crew for an eight-hour shift to work the peak volume hours, which are noon to 8 p.m.Perquimans County Emergency Services Director Jonathan Nixon said there’s been about a 50 percent increase in the total number of EMS calls since he started eight years ago.Commissioner Tim Corprew asked what was driving the increase.Nixon said it’s often taking people longer now to get doctor appointments, so they use EMS as a way of accessing medical care. Access to care is an underlying concern, he said.He also noted that Perquimans’ population is getting older, and that also may be contributing to the increased call volume.Transports also take longer for Perquimans because the hospitals are located in adjacent counties.“Every time we transport we leave the county,” Nixon said.Heath explained that no motion was required from the board. There is money in the existing budget to cover the additional crew, so the change can be made administratively, he said.The county commissioners also voted unanimously to approve an updated Emergency Operations Plan for the county.Board of Commissioners Chairman Wallace Nelson said all groups work well together in an emergency.“It’s definitely a team effort,” Nixon said.The plan clarifies the responsibilities of various individuals and agencies in an emergency, and includes checklists of procedures needed in preparation for emergencies and in response to emergencies.The board also approved the sale of a surplus ambulance for $6,801. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reggie Ponder Author email Follow Reggie Ponder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Daily Advance Special Editions Albemarle Magazine - Winter 2022 Eastern Living - November 2022 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Winter 2022 Brew Scene - Fall 2022 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesWelcome, Adalyn Jane! First baby of New Year born at SAMCLJ Beaners to move into new location April 1Power couple: Corprews serving in local gov't at same timeVictim in Forest Park vehicle fatality was one day from 24th birthdayFormer Rochelle building still for sale; party that made offer no longer interestedEC man indicted on 4 counts of sexual exploitation of minor6 to get ECSU Chancellor's Legacy AwardEC police investigating after man, 21, injured by gunshot Dec. 16Letter: Hospital has different understanding of 'emergency'Pasquotank sheriff makes arrests for speeding to elude arrest, FTA Images