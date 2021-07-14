Pasquotank officials will find out late next month if the county’s request for state funding to help purchase land for a new park in Newland is approved.
Pasquotank commissioners voted earlier this year to have the county pay $612,000 to purchase a 51-acre site off U.S. Highway 158 for the park. But the deal is dependent on the county receiving a N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant to fund half the purchase price of the land, which is the site of the former Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park that closed in December 2017.
North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation Director Dwayne Patterson told commissioners Monday that the county’s application has a good chance of being approved. Part of Patterson's optimism is fueled by a proposed increase in PARTF funding included in Gov. Roy Cooper's budget for next year.
Cooper’s budget proposal features $108 million for PARTF grants, which Patterson told county officials is a substantial increase from previous years. Patterson added that the state Senate’s budget proposal that's already passed that chamber and now being considered by the House contains similar funding.
“That’s a huge impact,” Patterson said of the increase for PARTF grants. “Normally, it is around $6 million to $8 million. It will give you a chance to do even more for your community.’’
Patterson said an additional $200 million would be available for state parks if Cooper’s budget proposal becomes law.
Other parks in the area would also benefit from the increase, he said.
“That would add an awful lot to Dismal Swamp State Park,” Patterson said, referring to the park in neighboring Camden County. “They need a maintenance area, they need to rebuild the boardwalk area out there.’’
Patterson said providing recreational activities is key to economic development.
“Is there a bicycle path, are their hiking trails?” Patterson said. “Those are things that news customers are looking for today.’’
Commissioner Barry Overman asked Patterson if he thought the money proposed by Cooper and the Senate for state Parks and Recreation would make it into the state’s budget as it winds through the General Assembly.
Patterson said legislators are generally supportive of outdoor recreational activities.
“There is a good chance,” Patterson said. “We (N.C. Division of Parks and Recreation) are liked by everybody in Raleigh.”
A park in Newland received overwhelming support at two public hearings — one held virtually, the other in person — earlier this year. Demonstrated public support for a project is a requirement in the PARTF grant application process.
If the county purchases the former pulling park property, county officials have said a consultant will be hired to develop a master plan that will address what amenities the park should have. The county will seek additional grant money to help pay for park features.
The Newland park development would be split into two phases with Phase 1 including features like a walking trail, picnic pavilion, restrooms, playground and sports field. Phase 2 development isn’t anticipated to begin for at least 10 years.
County officials expect to hear official word on their application Aug. 27.