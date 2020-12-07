Low-income residents of Pasquotank County who need short-term help paying their monthly rent, mortgage or utility bill because of the COVID-19 pandemic could soon be in line for assistance thanks to a $765,000 state grant.
Elizabeth City officials announced Friday that the city's and Pasquotank County's joint application for a grant from the N.C. Department of Commerce's Rural Economic Development Division had been approved.
The grant, made possible through the REDD's Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Program, will allow the city and county, in partnership with the Albemarle Area United Way, to set up what they're calling the Coronavirus Care Collaborative. Priority for the funds will be those facing either eviction or having their utilities disconnected because of nonpayment, the city said.
City officials said the collaborative will be administered by the AAUW and modeled after its Community Care Collaborative, which currently provides crisis funding for things like emergency car repairs to residents of Pasquotank and Camden counties. Assistance through the Coronavirus Care Collaborative will be limited to Pasquotank and city residents.
"This is a major victory for our most vulnerable residents, and we look forward to announcing more details in the coming weeks," the city said in its press release.
To be eligible for the program, residents must provide documentation that they're low to moderate income. They also must prove they need the assistance by submitting disconnection or eviction notices and that their economic hardship is related to COVID-19.
None of the Coronavirus Care Collaborative funds will be paid directly to applicants. "Instead, utility providers or landlords will be paid on their behalf to prevent disconnection or eviction," the city said.
The United Way and the city still have some administrative matters to complete before formally launching the Coronavirus Care Collaborative, the city said. As a result, no applications for the program are currently being accepted. In the meantime, city officials recommended low-income residents organize their documentation proving their eligibility.
"We realize many citizens may urgently need help from the (Coronavirus Care Collaborative) program; however, we must please ask for your patience," the city said.
The city said it plans to release more details about the program, including when applications will be taken, as they become available.