Pasquotank commissioners approved a rezoning request Monday that paves the way for a new subdivision in Nixonton.
Commissioners approved rezoning 19 acres near Small Drive from A-1 Agricultural to R-15 Residential. The 19 acres are part of a 25-acre parcel that is owned by Paradise Cove Land Partnership. Six acres of the parcel is already zoned residential.
Commissioners also approved spending an additional $197,000 on an Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools paving project to cover cost increases.
County Planning and Inspections Director Shelley Cox told commissioners that most of the land surrounding the 25-acre parcel owned by Paradise Cove is already zoned residential. The rezoned property will be accessed off Small Drive near Eyrie Lane and William Drive.
Cox said Paradise Cove has indicated it “wishes” to pursue a major subdivision on the property.
“To the north is residential, south is residential, east is residential,” Cox said. “To the west is agricultural.’’
R-15 Residential is defined as low density residential with a minimum lot size of 15,000 square feet, which is just over a third of an acre. Mobile homes and commercial businesses, except certain home occupations, are prohibited in R-15.
A small part of the parcel is in a 100-year flood zone, Cox said. The property is currently wooded and it would have to be logged when developed.
“Most of that area is a drainage way that flows directly into the Pasquotank River,” Cox said. “This ditch and the topography of the surrounding area will have to be considered when developing this property in the future.”
Cox said that plans for a subdivision would have to come back three times to commissioners before it can get final approval. The developer would first submit sketch plans, then a preliminary plat with a drainage plan before submitting a final plat.
“Drainage is something that would have to be addressed during the subdivision process,” Cox said.
ECPPS requested the extra $197,000 to complete school parking lot paving projects at Northeastern and Pasquotank high schools and Sheep Harney, Central, and Northside elementary schools.
The school district is working with the N.C. Department of Transportation on the projects and the original estimate for the work was $958,023. Cost increases have upped the budget to $1.15 million.
ECPPS Chief Finance Officer Rachael Haines told commissioners that work at Central Elementary includes improving traffic flow. She said all the projects should be completed in the fiscal year that ends June 30.