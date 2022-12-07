Board of Education

Judge Jennifer Bland (left) administers the oath of office Monday to Camden Board of Education members (l-r, flanked by their spouses) Jason Banks, Chris Purcell and Magen O'Neal.

 Reggie Ponder/The Daily Advance

CAMDEN — The Camden Board of Education wants the firm overseeing the county's new high school project "to show its work" after learning another new school designed by the same architect will cost Alamance County significantly less.  

The Camden school board voted Monday to have M.B. Kahn Construction provide an itemized explanation of its cost estimate for the new Camden County High School by Dec. 20.