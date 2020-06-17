Pasquotank County took a step toward being better able to attract new industry, and the jobs that come with it, to the county’s commerce park.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted this week to spend $20,000 for the Pasquotank County Commerce Park to earn state certification from the N.C. Certified Sites program.
If certified the commerce park will be recognized as being a “shovel-ready.”
Shovel ready means that a site ready for economic development and Sanford Holshouser Economic Development Consulting will ensure certification of the commerce park.
Some of the requirements needed during the intensive state certification process include having all of the planning, zoning, surveys, title work, environmental studies, soils analysis and public infrastructure engineering completed prior to putting the site up for sale.
“State certification is the gold standard for general industrial parks like ours that can accommodate a variety of industries,” County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners. “We have land sitting there with not a lot being sold and this will help us sell that land.’’
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy said around two dozen industrial parks across North Carolina have earned certification since the program started almost 20 years ago.
The $20,000 that it will cost to get the commerce park certified will be transferred to EDC from the county’s non-departmental contracted services account.
“It gives a stamp of approval on an industrial park to be able to attract industry,” Lockamy said. “It has a $20,000 price tag but it will bring significant value to the county. We are hoping that this will help us gain traction.”
Having the commerce park certified will give a prospective manufacturer a shorter timeline in the opening process. Lockamy has previously said that companies want to open “yesterday.”
“It takes the guess work out of the equation for a prospective industry to know that all of the main issues have been addressed, thus reducing the timeline it would take for permitting and construction,” Lockamy said.