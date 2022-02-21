Sheriff Tommy Wooten told Pasquotank commissioners earlier this week that his office will increase saturation patrols to curb excessive speeding on Millpond Road.
A state transportation official also told Pasquotank officials that a department traffic engineer would look at other ways to help slow speeding drivers on road.
County commissioners, Wooten and officials with the N.C. Department of Transportation addressed speeding concerns on Millpond Road Monday night.
Addressing commissioners, Millpond Road resident Warren Mercer said that something needs to be done to slow drivers down. He said speeding drivers put residents that live on the road in danger.
“You can speed on Millpond because no one is going to say nothing,” Mercer said. “Something has to be done about this. This has to stop.”
NCDOT Division I Engineer Sterling Baker told commissioners DOT will look at ways to curb speeding on the road but installing speed bumps on the state-maintained road is not an option. The speed limit is 35 mph on Millpond.
“They are not allowed on roads with a speed limit greater that 25 mph,” Baker said, referring to speed bumps. ‘We will put together a list, brainstorm, and come back and share some alternatives.”
Wooten told commissions that sheriff’s deputies on each shift have to perform at least three saturation patrols a month throughout the county. He said the department performed 85 such patrols last year and that 30 of them were conducted on Millpond Road.
“We run radar on all of them,” Wooten said.
Those patrols resulted in 20 speeding tickets being issued by deputies last year on Millpond Road, Wooten said. He also said there were five wrecks and 14 traffic related calls on Millpond last year. The N.C. Highway Patrol issued an additional 18 speeding tickets on the road.
“Is it enough? Probably not,” Wooten said. “I’ll try to do a better job to get people up there on a regular basis to help slow people down.”
Wooten said the Sheriff’s Office only has one vacant deputy position but that manpower is an issue with an increasing number of calls across the county, which hampers speed enforcement.
“We are trying as hard as we can with what we have to make it happen,” Wooten said. “We are extremely busy.’’
Wooten said the department is rehabbing a speed trailer that alerts drivers about how fast they are traveling. He said it could be placed on Millpond Road. His office’s other speed trailer is beyond repair, he said.
“We are going to try and get some software on it (speed trailer) that will be able to read a license plate,” Wooten said.