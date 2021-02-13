Pasquotank’s Special Projects Committee won’t vote to move the Confederate Monument from the county courthouse grounds for at least another month. When it does, the move is expected to cost the county about $28,000.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said Friday that Pasquotank is still working out the logistics of moving the monument to private property in Nixonton owned by Warren Weidrick.
The Special Projects Committee voted unanimously Feb. 1 to have county staff further research a proposal by Weidrick to move the monument to his property at 1371 Four Forks Road. Weidrick’s site is visible from Halls Creek Road and in close proximity to the historical monument that marks the site of the First General Assembly Meeting in North Carolina.
The committee reviewed six offers to take the monument but Weidrick’s offer was the only one received from a county resident.
Hammett told Special Projects Committee members at their Feb. 1 meeting that he had hoped to bring the issue to the committee for a vote at Monday’s meeting. But that decision will now likely be made at the committee’s March 1 meeting, he said.
If the Special Projects panel approves the move, the county will then hold a public hearing before the full Board of Commissioners votes on the issue.
Hammett said the county is still seeking bids to dismantle the monument and then transport it to Weidrick’s property. Weidrick will be responsible for erecting the monument on his property.
“It’s just a matter of working out the actual logistics of the move,” Hammett said. “I also need to get updated quotes on that, and we expect another bid to come in. I just want to make sure that when it goes to Special Projects that we have everything done.”
Several months ago, the county asked for estimates to move the monument five miles from its current location and the low bid came in at around $28,000. Weidrick’s property is seven miles from the Pasquotank County Courthouse but Hammett expects the cost to still be in the range of around $28,000.
“Transportation is not a big cost in the move itself,” Hammett said. “It will be somewhere in that same range.”
The proposed site is also near the grounds of a former church that is now occupied by the Nixonton Ruritan Club. Hammett said the county has received a letter from the Ruritan Club stating that it is not opposed to having the monument on Weidrick’s property.