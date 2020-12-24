Editor’s note: Our lookback at the top 10 local stories of 2020 continues.
Pasquotank officials voted to move the Confederate monument from the courthouse square in July but the search for a new home is still ongoing almost six months later.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 in July to move the monument and have the board’s Special Projects Committee determine where it should go.
The Special Projects Committee has met several times since the July vote to discuss several options. County Manager Sparty Hammett said earlier this month that finding a new home for the monument that has stood on the courthouse grounds since 1911 could come before commissioners next month.
A 2015 law passed by state lawmakers prohibited the removal of “objects of remembrance” like Confederate monuments from public property without state approval. The law, however, included several exceptions, one allowing removal if the monument has become a “threat to public safety because of an unsafe or dangerous condition,” which the county used to vote to remove the monument.
Voting to move the monument were Commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Cecil Perry, Barry Overman and Charles Jordan. Voting to keep the monument on the courthouse square were Commissioners Sean Lavin and Frankie Meads and then Commissioner Jeff Dixon. Dixon, who did not seek re-election, left the board earlier this month.
After Pasquotank determined the statue was owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy the county asked the North Carolina chapter of the UDC in October if they wanted to take possession of it.
The UDC responded on Nov. 10, offering to take the monument on a “temporary basis only if it is removed.” The UDC also stated in its response that it likely would be more accommodating about taking the monument if there was a determination the state Monument Protection Act of 2015 did not apply to the Pasquotank statue.
At the time of the UDC’s offer, both the Colonel William F. Martin Camp 1521 Sons of the Confederacy and the North Carolina Division of Sons of Confederate Veterans had filed motions seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to block the monument’s removal from the Pasquotank courthouse. The motions asked that the monument’s removal first be settled by the North Carolina Historical Commission.
On Nov. 23, the Historical Commission, acting on advice from state Attorney General Josh Stein, declined to act on the matter, stating the two groups that sought the injunction lacked standing to seek it. The commission also ruled the Monument Protection Act of 2015 does not apply to the Confederate statue in Pasquotank.
The Pasquotank Special Projects Committee then voted earlier this month to have the county again ask the UDC to take permanent possession of the statue.
In the same vote, the committee instructed Hammett to seek proposals from private individuals and nongovernmental organizations to take ownership of the statue if the UDC declines the county’s latest offer.
Hammett said Wednesday that the county has not received a reply from the UDC to take permanent possession of the monument.
“I expect to resolve the issue at the January Special Projects meeting,” Hammett said, adding that meeting will be either during the week of Jan. 18 or 25.
After the July vote, the county also sought input from citizens and a consensus of Pasquotank residents who weighed in on where the county’s Confederate monument should be relocated said the Museum of the Albemarle would be a good site.
But the museum and N.C. Department of Cultural Resource officials said they did not want the monument.