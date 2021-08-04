Pasquotank commissioners took no action Monday on whether hunters should seek written permission from landowners before hunting on their property.
Instead, commissioners’ Special Projects Committee agreed that law enforcement should continue enforcing existing state and local laws and ordinances.
The Special Projects Committee, which is chaired by Commissioner Cecil Perry, and includes Commissioners Sean Lavin and Barry Overman, voted 3-0 to not take any action, Monday afternoon. Because the committee voted to not take any action, the issue did not have to be presented to the full board at its regular meeting later Monday evening.
A state law enacted in 2011 requires a landowner to post signage if they want to prohibit trespassing without their permission. In addition, some surrounding counties have local ordinances that require hunters to seek written permission from landowners before entering their property, including when they seek to retrieve their hunting dogs.
The committee’s vote followed an update from Sgt. George Owens of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission on current state and local laws that address hunters entering private land without permission from the landowner. Also addressing the committee were landowners, a local hunter and Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten.
Owens, whose area of responsibility includes Pasquotank County, presented a brief history of current laws and ordinances already in place. One of those is the state’s Landowner Protection Act, which became effective in 2011.
Under the act, a landowner can post signs around their property warning against trespassing without permission. The signs must be posted every 200 yards apart along the property’s boundary, Owens said. Purple paint is often used to create the signs because that color tends to last longer, he said. If purple paint is used, the landowner most post signs every 100 yards apart.
“Basically, what that means, if your land was completely posted around its border and it met all those elements, then anyone that was hunting or fishing on that property would have to have written permission from the landowner,” Owens said.
A person could be in violation of the law if they were found hunting or fishing on private property without written permission, Owens said.
“That’s pretty much how the Landowner Protection Act works,” he said.
About 20 years ago, Pasquotank County passed an ordinance that required written permission from the landowner before a hunter could discharge a center-fired rifle on or over the property, Owens explained.
“You can’t hunt from the road in Pasquotank County unless you have permission from the abutting landowner,” Owens said. “And you still can’t be in the travel portion of the roadway.”
Another local ordinance requires hunters to have the muzzle of their rifle at least 8 feet off the ground before firing, Owens said.
Lavin suggested that current laws already provide landowners with protection against unwanted trespassers.
“It seems like that language in the Landowner Protection Act is a pretty big umbrella and could cover what we’re talking about now,” he said.
Perquimans County has an ordinance that requires hunters to seek written permission before discharging a center-fired rifle on or over private land, and Chowan County’s ordinance is similar, Owens said.
People found in violation of the ordinance could be guilty of a Class III misdemeanor, but more times than not they’d receive a citation, Owens said.
Overman noted the difference in burden of responsibility between Pasquotank’s ordinance and Perquimans’ law.
“In Pasquotank County the burden is put on the landowner to post his property,” Overman said. “In Perquimans County the burden is put on the hunter to get permission.”
Overman paused before he clarified a question with Owens.
“So, whether it’s a state law or a county law you enforce it the same?” he asked.
“Yes, sir,” Owens replied.
Wooten told the committee that the county’s current ordinances are effective because they allow his deputies to enforce violations of discharging a firearm on or over private property without permission from the owner.
He also said that at least once a hunting season a house is accidentally struck by a hunter’s bullet.
“I mean, the county is just getting so populated with homes it’s getting difficult to dog hunt,” he said.
Speaking just for the sheriff’s office, Wooten said his staff does not receive many complaints of hunters on someone’s property without permission. He did warn, though, that as the county continues to grow, issues between landowners and hunters could grow, too.
“We’re building houses everywhere, so these sorts of problems, I foresee in the future, getting worse,” Wooten said.
One resident who addressed the committee was Ronnie Winslow, who said he was a landowner and a hunter. Winslow said he disagreed with the county’s stance that it should be the landowner’s responsibility to post signage warning against trespassing.
“I think if I own a piece of land it shouldn’t be on me to have to post warnings,” he said. “I think it should be the hunter’s responsibility to come get permission from me.”
Winslow said he still hunts and seeks permission before hunting on someone’s property.
“And I don’t see where that’s a problem,” he said.
He urged the commissioners to join surrounding counties in requiring hunters to seek written permission.
“This county just needs to come up to be in step with everybody else,” he said.
After a short discussion, Lavin and Overman agreed it was not necessary to consider a new ordinance when current laws already cover the rights of property owners.
“It’s not going to identify anything that we can’t already enforce,” Overman said.
Lavin made the motion that the committee take no action.
“I don’t see anything that we’re doing that’s actually going to improve the situation that’s been described to us,” he said.
Another item that was on the agenda but was not addressed at length was the issue of residents firing weapons for target practice in areas with nearby homes. A resident in the audience asked about that issue and explained the problems she was having with a neighbor teaching his son to fire a weapon near her home. The area in question is the community off Bateman Drive, just south of Elizabeth City.
The committee agreed it would like more time to consider the issue and readdress it at a future meeting.