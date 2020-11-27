Pasquotank commissioners plan to fix a budget oversight that currently prevents 20 patrol deputies with the sheriff’s office from receiving holiday pay.
Commissioners’ Finance Committee unanimously approved a measure last week that awards holiday pay to the deputies beginning Jan. 1. The full board is expected to approve the matter at its Dec. 7 meeting.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said he was surprised to learn a few months ago that the 20 patrol deputies were not eligible for holiday pay.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeff Dixon was as well.
“I can’t believe they were not being paid, that blows my mind,” he said after learning of the discrepancy.
Hammett said he became aware of the issue after the current 2020-21 fiscal budget was finalized back in June.
“The patrol deputies are the only public safety employees in the county that do not receive holiday pay now,” Hammett told commissioners. “When I found about it my goal was to try and find funding to implement this.’’
Under Hammett’s remedy, deputies not working a holiday will receive eight hours of pay. Deputies working a holiday will receive their regular pay for that day plus eight hours of holiday pay.
Hammett said better-than-expected sales tax revenue will fund the $16,446 it will cost the county for the holiday pay the final six months of the fiscal year that ends June 30. The holiday pay awarded to the 20 deputies will be included in the fiscal budget for 2021-22.
In an unrelated matter, the finance panel also agreed to sell the former Elizabeth City Middle School to J.D. Lewis Construction Management for $420,000.
The sale was subject to the upset bid process but the county received no other offers on the property.
J.D. Lewis, who developed the Weatherly Lofts along Water Street, has said it plans to turn the former school into market-rate apartments.