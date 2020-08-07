Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted earlier this week to offer a water utility payment plan for residential customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic started in March, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order, which he later extended, that prohibited utility departments from disconnecting a customer’s account because of nonpayment. The order also banned utilities from imposing late fees.
Cooper’s Executive Order 124 was an effort to help utility customers across the state facing financial hardships because of the pandemic. However, it expired on July 29.
“We had four months there where customers didn’t have to pay their bill,” said County Water Superintendent David Smithson.
The Pasquotank water system resumed its normal disconnection and late fee policies at the end of July. But the county is offering customers six months to pay any delinquent amounts that were incurred from March 31 through July 29. Agreements must be signed by Aug. 28.
Smithson told commissioners the water department’s delinquent rate was about average while Cooper’s executive order was in effect.
“Part of the governor’s response is that we have to give them (customers) time to repay it (delinquent amounts),” Smithson said. “Recognizing the financial hardship many now face, and in compliance with Executive Order 124, we are offering the payment plan to our residential customers who are unable to pay their current account balance in full. The money is still due, and they will pay it back.’’
The agreement customers sign states they have to pay a minimum of one-sixth of the delinquent account balance, as well as their current water bill in full.
The Pasquotank Water Department has four billing cycles in a month and 31 residential payment agreements were just sent out to delinquent customers in the first cycle.
Other payment agreements, most likely around 100 total, will go out to delinquent customers in each of the remaining three billing cycles.