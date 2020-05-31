Pasquotank County plans to award Elizabeth City roughly a quarter of the nearly $900,000 it’s receiving from the federal government’s $2 trillion-plus Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress in March.
Pasquotank is receiving $897,950 in CARES Act funding from the General Assembly as part of the $1.7 billion coronavirus stimulus measure approved by state lawmakers earlier this month. The state of North Carolina received a total of $3.5 billion in CARES Act funding.
The stimulus measure includes a provision requiring distribution of $150 million to local governments across the state, and Pasquotank’s allotment comes from that.
Besides awarding the city $250,000 of that stimulus funding, the county also plans to spend $250,000 on a Small Business Grant Program for small businesses in Pasquotank and another $200,000 in “hazard pay” for county public safety employees.
Other CARES Act monies will be used to reimburse Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services for $50,000 in employee overtime incurred because of the pandemic. The funding will also reimburse the county for the $75,000 it spent on personal protection equipment and sanitization and disinfectant supplies.
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will also receive around $50,000 for technology needs associated with its implementation of distance learning. ECPPS began offering remote instruction in mid-March after the governor closed school buildings because of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Hammett told commissioners that county governments across the state have the option to allocate COVID-19 relief funds to cities and towns in their counties. If funds are shared the county can choose its own allocation method, he said.
“The intent of this was to allocate some funding (to cities and towns),” Hammett said. “The reason why the funds went to counties and not cities is because in a public health crisis more of the burden of a public health crisis is at the county level. It’s EMS, it’s emergency management, it’s the public health department.’’
City Manager Rich Olson said the city will use $190,000 of its total allocation from the county for hazard pay for public safety employees. The city previously awarded 24 hours of additional vacation time to all city employees working during the pandemic.
The most recent federal guidelines governing CARES Act funds, however, states that hazard pay can only be given to public safety employees, meaning those who work for police or fire departments.
The city can use the remaining funds for reimbursement for eligible expenditures such as PPE purchased during the pandemic. The city will send documentation of expenses to the county for reimbursement.
County public safety employees will receive a one-time bonus of 24 hours of COVID-19 hazard pay under the plan. Other county employees working during the pandemic may receive an additional 24 hours of leave time.
“This (hazard pay) is very prevalent out in the private and public sector,” Hammett said. “COVID-19 has been very scary and to actually to come in and do your job, our employees have been incredible.”
Commissioner Charles Jordan said county employees deserve the benefit.
“They have worked very hard under some risky conditions,” Jordan said. “They have been out there doing what is needed. It is a real risk for them, and a risk for their families.”