Pasquotank commissioners voted to spend almost $180,000 on four different water projects earlier this week.
One project — a “water fee study” — could result in a water rate increase for county water customers in the future.
All the money for the projects will come existing funds in the water department’s budget.
Commissioners also voted to change the name of the water department to the Pasquotank Utilities Department. The board also changed the job titles of Water Superintendent and Assistant Water Superintendent to Utilities Director and Assistant Utilities Director.
“The name “Water Department” is not completely representative of the services provided,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
The county will spend $50,000 to hire a consultant to conduct a water fee study that will review the county’s operating and capital costs in order to develop a financial plan and cost-based rates for water.
Hammett said there is a “potential of water rate increases” based on the findings of the consultant. Once a consultant is hired it is expected that a fee study would take several months to complete.
“You want to stay ahead of the curve in terms of the fees you are charging,” Hammett said. “The study will determine the adequacy of the existing water rates and provide the framework and cost justification for any needed future adjustments.”
The biggest expenditure — $75,000 — is to fund a 3D Modeling study. The project is needed to find future water well sites for the reverse osmosis plant.
Commissioners also voted to use $50,000 from existing funds for well field management plans for both the Weeksville and the Reverse Osmosis well fields.
“The well field management plans will help us insure that our existing well fields produce at an optimum level for the future,” Hammett said.
The board also approved creating a job classification called maintenance technician, which would cost an additional $3,500 a year.
The action did not create a new position but would help the department in recruiting and retaining employees by creating a career ladder for maintenance positions. It would have a pay range of $31,540 to $44,163.