Pasquotank commissioners must soon decide whether to ask Pasquotank voters next year to extend a one-quarter cent sales tax for another five years.
Commissioners placed the sales tax increase on the May 2018 primary ballot and voters narrowly approved it by a 51-49 percent margin, or by 100 votes.
The current one-quarter cent tax took effect Oct. 1 2018 and is set to expire on Sept. 30, 2023. The tax is not collected on groceries or gas.
County Attorney Mike Cox told commissioners Monday that if they want to ask voters to extend the tax that benefits Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools the board must do so at its December meeting.
The tax generates around $1.4 million annually and all the revenue goes to ECPPS for such uses as debt service for capital improvements, school safety and technology, among other uses.
“There is a five-year sunset on that tax,” Cox told commissioners. “We don’t have to have a discussion, but I wanted to put it on your radar.”
Voters rejected similar sales tax increases in 2012 and 2016 and both those measures were on the November general election ballot.
Cox said state law encourages referendums be held when there will be the highest possible voter turnout.
Cox told commissioners that if they vote to put the issue before voters again they could set the referendum for either the March 8, 2022 primary or the Nov. 8, 2022 general election.
“The board will need to decide by the time of the December (board) meeting,” Cox said. “The county will need to hold the referendum in March or November of 2022 in order to avoid a potential revenue loss.”
In 2018, the board did not have the authority to specify on the ballot how the tax, if approved, would be used. But commissioners adopted a resolution stating that the money would go to the county’s school district. That resolution also contained the five-year sunset clause.
The county may have to follow the same path again next year, although there is legislation in the General Assembly that could change that.
House Bill 704 would allow local governments to include specific language on the ballot regarding how sales tax revenue would be used.
But Cox noted that the bill is not yet law and if it does become law the county could not include language on the ballot measure before Oct. 1, 2022.
“If the bill passes, I believe the specific language could be used on the ballot for the November 2022 general election but not for the March 2022 primary,” Cox said.
Money from the sales tax is not distributed directly to Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools. The funds are instead held by Pasquotank and used to pay for capital projects requested by the school district.
Those projects have to be approved by commissioners before the county sends ECPPS a check.
While the one-quarter cent sales tax took effect Oct. 1, 2018, the first distribution to the county didn’t come until January 2019. October sales tax collections are remitted to the state in November. The state then distributes those taxes in January.
Pasquotank has received $4,189,170 from the tax through June 30 of this year and ECPPS has spent $1,990,987 on technology, safety, and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning projects. The remainder will be transferred to capital reserve for the planned Northeastern High School HVAC project.
The HVAC project is expected to cost between $6 million and $7 million.