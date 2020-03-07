Pasquotank County may soon get in the building business.
County commissioners agreed last month to allow Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission Director Christian Lockamy to start exploring the possibility of the county constructing a “shell building” at the Pasquotank County Commerce Park.
An industrial shell building is basically four walls with a roof and the needed utility hookups. This allows a business or manufacturer to customize the interior and open in a shorter period of time.
“Over 90 percent of the companies looking to relocate are looking for an existing building,” Lockamy recently told commissioners at their annual retreat. “What I have found is that these manufacturers are on very fast time lines. They want to be open yesterday.”
Lockamy related how he recently took a call from someone who told him he needed a facility that would allow him to open in two months.
“Based on the number of looks and calls that I received last year, I feel we could have had five job announcements if we had the buildings,’’ Lockamy said.
Shell buildings that have been built by other government entities in the state and either sold or leased have ranged in size from 40,000 square feet to 200,000 square feet, and typically have a ceiling height of 30 feet or higher.
Lockamy said that on average 94 jobs are created for every 100,000 square feet of space that’s available.
Lockamy told commissioners that if they decide to move forward with a shell building, his recommendation is that the facility be “expandable.” That way, the county could make renovations or expand the building to meet an individual tenant’s needs.
Lockamy said the county could take a traditional route and finance a shell building using county funds. Pasquotank could also partner with a developer to share the financial burden and risk. The county’s contribution in such a partnership could be just land at the industrial park.
“It is a risk-sharing model that I am a big fan of,” Lockamy said.
If the county takes on the project itself, it could create a building fund and budget money annually and start construction when there were sufficient funds available. The county could also move forward with a “large injection” of money, he said.
“The traditional model means more (financial) exposure as local government puts money and/or credit capacity at risk,” Lockamy said. “While the traditional model means more risk, it also means more flexibility and control over the outcomes. There are a lot of ways to accomplish this.”
The city of Wilson has constructed and sold or leased seven shell buildings using the traditional model. After the first shell building was sold or leased, Wilson reinvested the money back in the building fund and started the process all over again.
“Communities that take on the initiative to build shell buildings, they win,” Lockamy said. “They win like crazy.’’
The board agreed to let Lockamy start engaging speculative developers and local and regional builders to promote the Commerce Park and to gauge interest in potential partnerships.
Lockamy also suggested commissioners consider allocating money in future budgets to fund a shell building either through a traditional model or the public-private model.
“It would just be conversations showing them the potential for wins here in our market,’’ Lockamy said. “But at some point, if we get engaged with a partnership like that, we would need to have some money saved.’’