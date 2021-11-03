Pasquotank will explore possibly selling the former Albemarle District Jail after receiving a $75,000 offer from a construction firm to buy the almost 2-acre property.
County commissioners unanimously approved hiring a real estate broker to determine the property’s real value and to get a new estimate on what it would cost to demolish the former jail, which closed in 2010.
The property at 320 South Hughes Boulevard was assessed in 2014 at $1.6 million — $1.1 million for the building and $570,000 for the land.
“The location could be potentially good for a business,” said County Manager Sparty Hammett.
One Chase Construction Company is the firm that’s made the $75,000 offer to buy the former jail, Hammett said. According to the N.C. Secretary of State’s office, One Chase Construction Company is headquartered at 104 Nance Court, Elizabeth City.
Commissioner Cecil Perry said the property’s location is a selling point and supports the county finding out how much it can sell it for.
“That type of acreage is kind of hard to find right now in the city,” Perry said. “We might look at holding on to it. I’m on the fence right now.”
The old jail is currently used for storage, mainly confiscated illegal gambling devices.
The county was told in 2018 that it would cost around $80,000 to demolish the structure but Hammett said that cost now is probably around $125,000 or higher.
“That was 2018 and we know what has happened with prices,” Hammett said.
Hammett told the board that renovating old jails is cost-prohibitive.
“Most of the time they are just demolished,” Hammett said.
He said he doesn’t see the county having a future use for the property.
“Personally, I am not interested in selling it,” said Commissioner Bill Sterritt.
Commissioners also agreed Monday to sell a county-owned property in Hertford for $139,555. The deal, however, is now subject to the mandated upset bid process.
The 2,208-square-foot building sits on one acre and formerly housed the medical practice of Dr. Neil DeNunzio, who retired last year. The county’s ownership of the building stems from when it was part of the former county-owned Albemarle Hospital.
The county first listed the property for commercial use at $159,000 but lowered the price to $129,000 on Oct. 4. Commissioner Jonathan Meads then suggested to Hammett that the county look into listing the property for residential use.
“We found out that we could list it as a residential property,” Hammett said. “Thanks to Mr. Meads for prompting us to go in this direction.”
The county received a $80,000 offer earlier last week and then it received two more bids this past weekend after it was also listed for residential use, one for a net of $135,000 and the $139,555 offer from Holly McFaul.
Hammett said realtor Alex Rich listed the property as residential on Thursday and he had two showings on Friday. Both parties made offers.
“This item got significantly more positive over the weekend,” Hammett said. “The value is limited for commercial purposes because of its location. But given the current residential market, it is higher.”
The first offer was for $140,000 but had the county paying $5,000 towards closing costs for a net of $135,000. McFaul then made the $139,555 offer.
Hammett said the upset bid process could result in the county selling the property for even more than the current offer.
That is something that happened last month after commissioners unanimously approved selling an almost half-acre of county-owned land in Kitty Hawk for almost $90,000 more than its list price.
The county in February listed the parcel for $250,000 but a bidding war erupted that was eventually won by Essay LLC who submitted a bid of $339,992.
The parcel commissioners agreed to sell is near a larger parcel and building that the county owns that is still for sale on the Outer Banks.
The county owns a 32,000-square-foot building on a six-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk that is still listed for sale at $7.5 million.