...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Pasquotank commissioners plan to host a meeting in Newland to discuss officially naming a new park that will be constructed at the former Morgan’s Tractor Pull off U.S. Highway 158.
The northern park has been unofficially referred to as the “Newland Park” after around 70 residents overwhelming voiced support for that name at a meeting with county officials last February.
The county, however, has never officially acted on giving the 51-acre park a name.
Commissioners agreed to seek the meeting with Newland residents after Commissioner Cecil Perry proposed naming the park after Newland native and retired U.S. Army Major General Hawthorne “Peet” Proctor. Proctor was the first African American and first North Carolinian to serve as the Army Quartermaster General.
The request could include having “Newland” included in the name.
Complicating Perry’s request, however, is the fact that county officials are currently in the process of drafting a naming policy for county-owned facilities. The draft of that policy states that a facility can’t be named for a living person and that any person would have to be deceased for at least six months to have something named after them.
Commissioner Sean Lavin said Newland residents have the expectation that the park will be named Newland Park “at least to start off with” based on the vote of those that attended the February meeting.
“They gave us explicit direction on that,” Lavin said. “What we are considering is different from that.”
Lavin said he favored putting off officially naming the park to a later date but instead motioned that the park be named Newland Park until then.
“I think it is premature before we put the first shovel in the ground to name anything suddenly,” Lavin said. “I think the idea of having a community meeting is a good one.”
But that motion was defeated 4-2. Lavin and Commissioner Jonathan Meads voted for the motion but commissioners Lloyd Griffin, Barry Overman, Perry and Charles Jordan opposed it.
Griffin them made a motion to have a community meeting in Newland that would include an update on the park and a discussion on its naming.
“We owe the (Newland) community an update and we owe them this conversation,” Griffin said.
Griffin’s motion was approved on a 5-1 vote, with Meads casting the lone vote in opposition.
Before the vote Overman said the park’s official naming should come after commissioners approve the county’s naming policy.
“Once again, we’ve got the cart before the horse,” Overman said. “This item should be after the facility naming policy. I’m fine with taking it back (to residents).’’
Perry said he proposed naming the park after Proctor because the county needs to honor persons from Pasquotank who have accomplished great things.
“We have people that are nationally recognized,” Perry said. “There are a lot of parks in North Carolina named after people.’’
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said the county is still working out the details for the time and location for the meeting in Newland.