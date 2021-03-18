Residents who want to weigh in on Pasquotank’s proposed purchase of 51 acres of U.S. Highway 158 for a Northern Park in Newland will have a chance to do so Tuesday.
The county will host a live, in-person meeting on the park proposal in Courtroom A at the county courthouse at 5 p.m.
Residents attending the meeting will be able to vote either in support or opposition to the county’s proposed purchase of the site, the former Morgan’s corner Pulling Park. The meeting will also include a comment period.
According to county officials, the meeting will help gauge public support for the Northern Park at the former pulling park site as the county weighs pursuing grant funding to assist with the land’s purchase.
“Everyone who is interested in the park should attend if possible, even those who attended the virtual meeting on March 16, as every vote will count,” the county said in a statement.