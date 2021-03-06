Pasquotank County will host a virtual meeting later this month about a potential new park in the Newland area of the county.
Attendees at the March 16 meeting will discuss the county’s proposed purchase and redevelopment of the former tractor pull property at Morgan’s Corner.
Attendees will receive a brief overview of the park project and then be invited to make comments and ask questions. The meeting will also include a short, simple survey asking attendees whether they support the project. The county is urging residents to attend, noting the show of support could help secure the funding needed to move the park project forward.
The city of Elizabeth City and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department are cohosting the meeting, which starts at 6 p.m.
Preregistration is required. Email jhawley@cityofec.com to request a meeting invitation. Those registering are asked to provide their full name and address. If multiple people in the household are attending, provide their full names as well.
For information, contact Hawley at 252-337-6861, ext. 251, or County Clerk Lynn Scott at 335-0865.