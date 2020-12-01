County Manager Sparty Hammett recently took a stroll on the public boardwalk behind College of The Albemarle and was impressed with the number of people using it.
The boardwalk will soon have even more room for those taking a leisurely stroll.
Pasquotank officials announced Monday the county recently received a $89,925 grant from the North Carolina Public Beach and Costal Waterfront Access Program to repair another section of the boardwalk.
“This is such a nice asset for our community,” Hammett said. “During the week with COA students there, hospital staff there, it gets a lot of activity.”
The county previously received around $260,000 in grant funding for three phases of repair work on the boardwalk that had been battered by the weather over the last few years. Like the first three grants, the county must provide a 10-percent match to the funding in the latest grant award.
The latest phase IV project will include replacement of another 750 feet of 7-foot wide boardwalk decking, and associated handrails, piles and stringers in need of repair. The section slated for repair is currently closed.
“You can actually see where there are holes in the boardwalk,” Hammett said. “They have it taped off to keep people from potentially falling through it.”
Work was recently completed on phases II and III of the project and commissioners are expected to approve the latest grant and the 10-percent match next week.
County and city officials were expected to discuss jointly installing wayfinding signs in the county at their joint meeting Monday, which could further increase traffic on the boardwalk.
The wayfinding project is expected to cost around $249,000 to install the signs if city and county elected officials sign off on the project.
“If more people knew about the boardwalk then more people would actually go there because it is a nice amenity,” Hammett said.