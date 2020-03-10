Concerned that Pasquotank County is paying the city of Elizabeth City too much for fire protection service, the Board of Commissioners wants to try and negotiate a new agreement.
The county is paying the Elizabeth City Fire Department $434,488 this fiscal year for fire protection, but that cost will increase to $447,523 on July 1.
The amount the county paid to the city accounts for 54 percent of the money the county budgeted for fire protection last fiscal year. However, the city fire department responded to just 17 percent of the total calls, or a 129, in the county last year.
“Clearly, there is a disconnect between those two figures,” County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners at their annual retreat several weeks ago. “That is a big difference. This is one thing we are going to look at in great detail.’’
The county’s five volunteer fire departments, which had a combined budget of $372,845 this fiscal year, responded to a total of 639 calls. The county’s five volunteer fire departments and their number of responses in 2019 included Providence (171), Newland (158), Inter-County (110), Weeksville (109) and Nixonton (77).
The county has maintained a formal contract for “Provision of Fire Protection Services” with the city since 1993. The current three-year agreement was approved in December 2017 and ends on June 30, 2021. The county is required to submit notice by the end of this year to begin negotiations for a new three-year agreement.
The county’s contract with the city fire department covers all property within the Pasquotank County Central Fire District and the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction. But currently a large portion of the Central Fire District is farmland due to the city’s annexation of land in the county. Hammett said there are approximately 1,300 structures in the central district.
“There absolutely has been some major change in that area (Central Fire District),” Hammett said. “That’s a big factor.”
Hammett told commissioners that he would schedule a board work session in December to discuss in detail the proposed new contract.
Hammett also told commissioners that a hybrid system using a blend of full-time or part-time paid firefighters in the county may “ultimately be needed” at some point in the future.