Pasquotank commissioners agreed Monday to seek the Tourism Development Authority's OK to use $10,000 from the county's share of occupancy tax revenue to support two upcoming tourism-related events.
Commissioners unanimously and without debate approved asking the TDA for permission to use $5,000 to help support next month’s N.C. Potato Festival in downtown Elizabeth City. Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. sponsors the festival and requested the funding.
But it took several votes and a lengthy debate before commissioners agreed by a split vote to seek the TDA's permission to spend an equal amount supporting a three-day Juneteenth Celebration in the city. River City Community Development Corp. is organizing the event scheduled for June 17-19.
Under the law authorizing the city and county to levy the occupancy tax, both governments receive an equal share of some of the revenue from the tax that can then be used for tourism-related events.
Before they can use the funds, however, the governments have get permission from the Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors. The TDA board in fact is expected to vote on the two requests at its next meeting on April 28.
Over the past 10 years the county has received the TDA's permission to spend anywhere from $60,000 to $94,000 annually on tourism-related projects.
The sticking point for the Juneteenth Celebration was the amount of county occupancy tax funds that River City CDC asked for and the amount a TDA subcommittee recommended that it would approve.
Juneteenth organizers asked Pasquotank for $10,000 in county TDA funds for the event that is expected to cost around $15,000.
County Manager Sparty Hammett told commissioners that a preliminary review by the TDA’s Visitor Experience Committee stated it would support approving between $1,500 and $3,000 for the Juneteenth Celebration.
“That is 10 to 20 percent of the (celebration) budget,” Hammett said. “I think it is a great event but that is what the committee felt they could support. But the board (of commissioners) can make whatever recommendation it wants.”
Commissioner Cecil Perry made a motion to grant River City CDC’s request for $10,000 but the motion died after no other commissioner seconded it.
Commissioner Jonathan Meads then made a motion to give the Juneteenth Celebration $2,000 in occupancy tax revenue. That vote failed on a 3-3 vote.
Board Chairman Lloyd Griffin and Commissioner Sean Lavin voted "yes" along with Meads. Perry, Bill Sterritt and Charles Jordan voted "no." Commissioner Barry Overman did not attend the meeting.
Griffin said in the past that organizations seeking occupancy tax money usually request the same amount of money from the county and the city for an event. He then asked Elizabeth City Downtown, Inc. Executive Director Deborah Malenfant if the Potato Festival had asked the city to contribute occupancy tax money for its event.
Malenfant, who earlier in the meeting had asked commissioners for $5,000 for the event, told Griffin that the city contributes between $20,000 and $25,000 to the Potato Festival in in-kind services such as police and public utility assistance.
“We don’t ask the city for additional money,” Malenfant said.
Lavin then suggested that commissioners approve $3,000 for the Juneteenth Celebration, saying it was the maximum that the TDA's Visitor Experience Committee had recommended.
“They have already told us what they were thinking,” Lavin said.
Jordan then suggested that since $5,000 had already been approved for the Potato Festival that the board should give the same amount to the Juneteenth Celebration.
“I think it will be better for us that if we support it at $5,000, then let the chips fall where they may,” Jordan said.
Lavin amended his motion to increase the amount to $5,000 but said he felt the TDA would reject the amount in favor of the recommended $3,000 amount set by the Visitor Experience Committee.
Jordan, Lavin, Sterritt and Griffin voted for the $5,000 amount while Meads and Perry voted no.
The three-day Potato Festival has been canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's scheduled to be held this year at the city's waterfront Friday through Sunday, May 20-22.
Malenfant said the last time the festival was held in 2019 that 44% of the vendors and 8% of attendees stayed overnight.
“That is an estimated room demand of 480 rooms with total availability of 650 rooms, that is about 74% of the total rooms available,” Malenfant said.
Malenfant said the last Potato Festival had a local economic impact of $304,000 and generated almost $8,200 in local sales tax revenue. Around 35,000 people attended the 2019 festival.
“If the weather is nice, we anticipate at least that many attendees (this year),” Malenfant said.
ECDI has an estimated budget of almost $100,000 for the Potato Festival and it expects to generate revenues of just over $126,000.
The Juneteenth Celebration will also be held for the first time since 2019. It will return to the city’s waterfront after being held at Sheep-Harney Elementary School from 2017 to 2019.
“The intent is for it to bring unity to our community, especially in light of the events of the past year,” River City CDC wrote in its application for occupancy tax funds. River City CDC did not elaborate on its reference to "events of the past year." No one from the organization attended the commissioners' meeting.
River City CDC said the theme for the Juneteenth Celebration is “We are Family: A Community Reunion.” Some of the events planned include an evening welcome event on June 17 and a prayer breakfast on June 19. Speakers and entertainment throughout the weekend are also planned.
River City CDC said the celebration is expected to generate around 100 overnight visitors for the three-day event.