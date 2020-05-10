Pasquotank County will vote on a resolution Monday night asking Gov. Roy Cooper to allow individual counties to determine when coronavirus restrictions are lifted.
The first phase of Cooper’s plan to reopen the economy in three different phases began Friday as some retail businesses were allowed to reopen under strict social distancing guidelines.
The second phase is slated to begin around Memorial Day, which is when restaurants could begin to allow customers in for dine-in service. Restaurants are currently limited to takeout and delivery only and services such as barbershops and salons remain shuttered by the stay-at-home order.
The resolution Pasquotank commissioners are being asked to support points out that counties in North Carolina vary in size “from small-rural to large-urban.” It goes on to claim that it is unlikely that one approach to reopening would be “universally effective” in meeting the needs of all citizens.
“COVID 19 has presented a threat to the health, safety, and welfare, specifically to our vulnerable population residing in long-term care facilities, and to the various businesses and industries who constitute the economic engine of our county,” the resolution states.
The resolution further reads; “The Pasquotank County Board of Commissioners respectfully requests of the Governor of the Great State of North Carolina, the authority and the ability to design and implement a plan to restore the people’s rights to pursue life, liberty and the fruits of their labor to the 100 Boards of County Commissioners as they see fit, or allow Pasquotank County, deeming this the best course of action, to do so immediately.”
Board of Commissioners Vice-Chairman Lloyd Griffin said the state needs to be cautious about easing restrictions but feels the county should have more flexibility when it comes to lifting those measures.
“We want to give the governor notice and say, ‘We need to get our economy going, and give us some flexibility,’” Griffin said. “We have a lot of people in phase one (of the plan to ease restrictions) that cannot go to work.”
Commissioner Sean Lavin supports the resolution and believes it will be approved at Monday’s commissioners meeting.
“There are disparities between the conditions in each county,” Lavin said. “One rule across the board to us doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. I don’t think (Cooper) is going to change the plan, but at least we can let him know where we stand on the issue. That is important.”
Lavin said he believes that businesses in the county should be allowed to reopen now.
“I think we can pretty much open up everything and put the focus on trying to protect at-risk groups,” Lavin said.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners unanimously endorsed a similar resolution at its meeting earlier in the week.
Its resolution, however, asks Cooper to rescind his March 30 stay-at-home order and allow Chowan and “the entire Albemarle Region” of the state to immediately implement President Trump’s “Opening Up America Again” plan “in compliance with federal recommendations and in close consult(ation) with Public Health recommendations.”
The resolution notes that Chowan, with only six lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19, has an overall incidence of fewer than 43 cases per 100,000 population, which is less than one-half the average in North Carolina of 111 cases per 100,000 population. Since adoption of the resolution, Chowan’s number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases has risen to eight.