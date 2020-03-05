Pasquotank County officials are voicing concerns about the county’s partnership with the city of Elizabeth City on the new joint senior center, even as officials with both governments plan a ribbon cutting for the new facility on Friday.
County commissioners are particularly upset that the center will not include a raised and lighted mid-block crosswalk that they say would allow safer access from the city’s parking lot to the new senior center in the former Daily Advance building at the corner of Church and Water streets.
Commissioner Barry Overman said at commissioners’ annual retreat last week that he feels that the city, which oversaw renovations to the former newspaper office into the new Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center, threw the county “under the bus.”
“If I was the one in charge of it, it’s not opening until we have a safe way of accessing it,’’ Overman said.
County Manager Sparty Hammett reminded commissioners that they had delayed partnering with the city on the senior center project last March until their safety concerns were met, specifically having a plan for the crosswalk.
City staff first presented the concept of a raised and lighted crosswalk for the senior center to the county’s Finance Committee on April 1. Based on that presentation, and with the understanding the crosswalk would be built, commissioners voted 6-1 to move forward with the project.
They’ve learned since, however, the crosswalk won’t be in place when the senior center opens and may never be built.
“Without this (crosswalk), I would not have recommended moving forward,” Hammett said. “People fly down Church Street. This is a major, major concern.”
Hammett told commissioners he recently emailed City Manager Rich Olson, asking about the status of the crosswalk and was told that the city public works director would not sign off on the project.
“That’s unacceptable,” Hammett told commissioners. “I’ve sent a lot of less than happy emails to the city manager.”
Olson said the city sought a $10,000 grant from AARP last year to build a mid-block raised and lighted crosswalk to access the senior center from the parking lot, but its application was denied. As a result, the city is in the process of “reevaluating” the crosswalk, he said.
“I have had some discussions with NCDOT,” Olson said, referring to the state Department of Transportation. “Even though it is a city road they did provide us with some oversight on how we could potentially handle a raised crossing. Mid-block crosswalks are problematic because you don’t expect people to be crossing mid-block. They (drivers) usually expect them at intersections.”
Commissioners raised the crosswalk issue as they also voiced support for having additional oversight over parks and recreation in the county. Currently under its interlocal agreement for parks and recreation with the city, the county pays 55 percent of the costs for operating county parks and recreation facilities. The two local governments were supposed to meet last March to discuss extending the agreement but that meeting never took place.
The senior center agreement is separate from the parks and recreation agreement. However, Hammett noted the senior center is a division of the Parks and Recreation Department, which is managed by the city. He said the county wants the current Recreation Advisory Board to be reorganized as a Parks and Recreation Board.
Hammett said the new board would have true authority that would provide the “county with additional information and oversight control” on issues like safety at the senior center.
The lack of a crosswalk isn’t the only issue the county has with the city about the senior center. Hammett told commissioners there was a lack of notice for some of the meetings with the project’s architect including, including a walk-through on Feb. 13. He also said the county hadn’t received notice about implementing a fee schedule at the center; had received no notice or allowed any input regarding furnishings and equipment for the center; and had no input in the process for naming the center. Hammett also said the county had not been notified of city meetings held with local seniors to discuss opposition to the former name proposed for the facility, the Active Living Center.
“There have been several disconnects in the senior center project that really reinforces the need for additional oversight in our parks and rec agreement,” Hammett said. “A partnership does not exist without cooperation and communication. It is clearly not a partnership when one party attempts to dictate major aspects of a project to the other party. That is what (Olson) has attempted to do with the senior center.”
Commissioner Sean Lavin suggested that the county needs to discuss its relationship with the city when the two government bodies hold a joint session later this month.
“It’s almost like death by a thousand cuts,” Lavin said. “This was really more blatant and in our face. We stopped and paused a decision to address specific safety concerns. We were given a path forward and an action plan.’’
Commissioners agreed Monday night to instruct board Chairman Jeff Dixon to draft a letter to Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie J. Parker that strongly encourages the city to address as soon as possible safety concerns seniors have identified about accessing the senior center.
City and county officials are expected to take part in a ribbon cutting for the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Senior Center Friday at 4 p.m.