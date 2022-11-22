Pasquotank’s Utilities Committee has recommended hiring an engineering firm to provide design and construction management services for the project to expand the county’s reverse-osmosis water treatment plant.
But the panel’s recommendation to the county’s Finance Committee to have Green Engineering provide those services for $821,980 comes with an asterisk. Utility panel members Lloyd Griffin and Sean Lavin both asked Utilities Director David Smithson to try and negotiate a lower fee.
The total cost of expanding the RO plant is expected to be $7.2 million, including the fees paid to Green Engineering. It also includes a $584,000 contingency fund.
The expansion is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024.
Green’s proposed fee is around 11% of the total cost of the project. Green has worked for the county on previous water projects, including preliminary work on the RO plant.
Griffin asked Smithson if Green is using an industry standard to calculate its fee instead of what the “realistic” cost will be for their services.
“It seems greedy,” Griffin said. “If they went to the private sector they wouldn’t be charging 11%.”
Smithson responded by saying that most large firms tend to use an industry standard when calculating design and construction management services.
“That is what they use to calculate their fees,” Smithson said. “When I was in engineering, 10% for construction management was where you were at.”
He noted that Green is familiar with the RO project because it’s already completed work on the plant. If the county were to put the engineering work out for bids, and another firm won the bid, “you are going to have to pay for their education” on the project, he said.
Lavin said the contract needs to go forward but agreed county officials need to negotiate a lower fee.
“I think we would expect a little pushback from the rest of the board” over Green’s proposed fee, Lavin said, talking to Smithson. “Just say, ‘Hey, it (proposed contract) went over (with the board) like a lead balloon.’”
County Manager Sparty Hammett told Griffin and Lavin that “any fee is subject to negotiation.”
“When I looked at this fee, I did the same thing,” Hammett said. “I think that (negotiating a lower fee) is a good direction.”
The RO plant upgrade became necessary after the county paid the South Mills Water Association $1.4 million to take over water service for about 1,000 water customers in Newland, a deal that was completed in December 2021. Those new customers are being served by Pasquotank’s RO plant, which is located on Foreman Bundy Road.
To meet the increase in demand, the RO plant needs to expand its production from 2 million gallons per day to 3 million gallons per day.
The county raised water rates for residential and commercial users in July — $9 a month for residential users — and will use revenue from the increase and from a smaller rate hike in 2028 to generate the cash flow to help offset the cost of planned water infrastructure improvements, including the RO plant. The last time the county increased water rates was in 2014.
Assistant County Manager John Shannon said at some point the county will need to debt finance some of the projects.
“The rate increase was to help delay the issuance of debt as well as to establish cash flow to pay for debt service when the county issues the debt,” Shannon said.
County officials have said that the RO plant improvements are needed in order to provide reverse-osmosis water quality throughout the county.
“The proposed project is consistent with the 2020 master plan to provide additional water services to Pasquotank County citizens, including the recently acquired Newland region,” the contract with Green states.
The proposed contract with Green has the company charging $386,900 for design, surveying, permitting and bid services. It also has $255,000 for “construction observation” and $111,580 for construction and project administration.
Two items totaling $50,000 — one for a preliminary engineering report and a second for an environmental assessment — are listed “if required.” There is also a $18,500 fee for start-up services.