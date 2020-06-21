Pasquotank commissioners want more oversight and input into the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department.
Commissioners unanimously agreed last week to extend its interlocal agreement with Elizabeth City for parks and recreation services for only one year instead of the usual five. The one-year extension begins July 1.
Pasquotank also wants to reconfigure the current Parks and Recreation Department Advisory Board into a board that would include more county and city officials. The new board also would have more decision-making powers than the current advisory board.
The one-year extension comes with a clause requiring city and county officials to meet before the end of the year to discuss modifications and determine if the agreement should be extended.
City Manager Rich Olson said the county’s request will appear on Monday’s City Council agenda.
“The county has suggested some modifications to the past agreement which for the most part we don’t have any problems with,” Olson said.
County Manager Sparty Hammett contends Pasquotank is often kept in the dark about the operation of the Parks and Recreation Department. The county pays 55 percent of the parks and rec budget.
Although created by a separate agreement between the county and city, the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Senior Center is a division of parks and recreation. The two governments bought the former Daily Advance building and renovated it into a new senior center that opened briefly this year before it closed because of the pandemic.
It was the lack of information from city officials about the center’s renovation, Hammett said, that prompted commissioners to seek the changes in the county’s agreement with the city.
Hammett said he often finds out things about parks and recreation by reading Olson’s weekly memo that is sent to City Council members and others.
“In general, we need to get more information as to what’s going on,” Hammett said.
Parks and Recreation Director Dexter Harris resigned this week. Olson declined to say why, other than that Harris had resigned.
The advisory board currently has one city councilor and one county commissioner, a county resident and a city resident and a fifth member jointly picked by commissioners and councilors.
But Pasquotank wants each government entity to have two elected representatives on the advisory board. The county also wants the county manager and city manager to serve as ex officio members of the board. The county would also keep a city and a county resident on the board as well as the joint pick.
Hammett wants the new parks and recreation board to operate similarly to the Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services Board. Camden pays around 10 percent of the EMS budget but has equal representation on the board. Two commissioners serve as voting members and the Camden county manager serves as an ex officio member.
“All key things are discussed through that board before they actually go to the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners,” Hammett said. “That’s things like operational changes, reorganizations. Anything of major importance is vetted through that board first before it even goes to our board for final action.”
Hammett said reconfiguring the parks and rec advisory board would better keep county officials informed of recreation issues.
“We are paying 55 percent (of the parks and recreation budget) and we really don’t have any ability to have that same type of discussion with the current Parks and Recreation Advisory Board,” Hammett said. “It is an advisory board. We need to have the ability to get more information on the front end and have the ability to have discussions on key activities and changes within parks and rec and the senior center as well.”
Hammett expects the Board of Commissioners and City Council to hold a joint meeting on Nov. 30.
At that meeting, the county is also going to seek to renegotiate the county’s contract with Elizabeth City on providing fire protection to a part of the county. Pasquotank will pay the city $447,523 next fiscal year, which is the last year of the current contract, for fire protection in the Pasquotank County Central Fire District and the city’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
But a large portion of the Central Fire District is farmland due to Elizabeth City annexing property into the city. Hammett said there are approximately 1,300 structures in the central district.
This current fiscal year, which ends June 30, the county paid $434,488 to the city — 54 percent of the money the county budgeted for fire protection. The county budget supports five volunteer fire departments but the Elizabeth City Fire Department responded to just 17 percent — 129 — of the total calls in the county in 2019.
Hammett said the county wants to lower the amount of money the county pays Elizabeth City for fire protection but the board has not yet discussed a new dollar amount.
“We have to let them know by Dec. 31 if we are going to renegotiate the fire contract,” Hammett said. “The goal would be to get both of them (fire and parks and rec) done by January. We have to initiate the discussion by Dec. 31. But for both of us from a budget perspective, we have to have this resolved by January. Both of them could have significant budget implications for the city and county.”