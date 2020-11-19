Upgrading the recently purchased Pasquotank portion of the South Mills Water System is going to cost the county more than originally projected.
Pasquotank purchased the county portion of the South Mills system back in October for $1.4 million and it was projected that needed upgrades in integrating the systems would cost the county around an additional $1 million.
But county commissioners were told Monday that estimate has jumped by around $2 million. Fully integrating the two systems will now cost the county a little more than $3 million, according to a complete analysis of the two water systems recently completed by Green Engineering.
Northern Outside Commissioner Sean Lavin said commissioners were not caught off guard by the new price tag. Lavin, who sits on the board’s Water Committee, said he anticipated the original $1 million figure was a starting point in integrating the two systems.
“I don’t think either myself or the others on the Water Committee were so surprised,” Lavin said. “We knew that there were going to have to be upgrades. We knew from some of the hearsay and the comments that there was probably maintenance (in the purchased portion) that had been neglected for one reason or another. That is what generated those county resident complaints.”
After hearing the analysis from Green Engineering, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved spending the money needed for the upgrades .
County Manager Sparty Hammett called the project “transformative” for the county and said the original price tag for upgrades was a best-case scenario.
“This is a very positive thing for the citizens of Newland,” Hammett said. “Right now, South Mills doesn’t have the capacity or the ability to continue to provide that area water. We will be able to step in and provide them with high-quality reverse-osmosis water.’’
The county used funding from the water department’s capital reserves to pay the acquisition costs for the Pasquotank portion of the South Mills system.
Commissioners will discuss funding options for the $3 million in upgrades at a work session in January. Those options could include debt financing, using reserve funds, or a combination of both.
“I’m not sure at this time what we are going to recommend,” Hammett said. “We will look at the cost of financing because interest rates are very low right now.’’
If the county does finance the upgrades, Lavin said customers will not see a rate increase since revenues from the expanded customer base will be available to service the debt. The county should see a return on its investment in 9.6 years.
“We don’t expect any rate increases because of this expansion,” Lavin said. “We are going to be able to expand the pie, so to speak, and generate more because we are doing this. It’s all goodness.”
The acquisition brings all Pasquotank residents into the county water system and the additional 975 new customers are expected to increase annual water revenues by about $470,000.
The upgrades include a booster pump station and a new 12-inch water main from the Commerce Drive water tank to the new pump station that will maintain adequate pressures in the water system.
Water mains will also be upgraded along Northside Road and along portions of Millpond Road.
The upgrades will address water pressure and fire suppression issues in the northern part of the county, Hammett said.
“We already have some pressure issues that this will also address as well,” Hammett said. “This will meet all of our water needs for our citizens in the northern part of the county.
Hammett said the upgrades approved by the board will also provide high quality water for future residential and commercial growth in the county. In fact, Hammett said that J.W. Jones Lumber has already reached out to the county about a future “major expansion” project.
“The upgrade in the water system will help them to meet their fire suppression needs to do that expansion,” Hammett said. “We are already seeing some positivity from doing this.’’
Lavin said the upgrades will improve water pressure in the Newland and Weeksville areas of the county, which he said is a concern he has heard from citizens.
“This really gets us on a good path to manage growth and start tackling some deficiencies in our current system,” Lavin said. “Getting control of the entire water system, to control our own growth, to take care of the needs of our own residents is just another positive for the people of Pasquotank County.”
Rodney Tart of Green Engineering said the firm found 15-20 problem areas in the water systems during its analysis.
“These improvements will make those go away,” Tart said.