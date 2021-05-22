County officials could finalize plans to move the Confederate Monument from the Pasquotank County Courthouse to private property in Nixonton next month.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said he hopes to have a plan in place for county commissioners’ June 7 Special Projects Committee meeting to move the monument to land owned by Warren Weidrick at 1371 Four Forks Road.
Weidrick will be attending the June 7 meeting, Hammett said.
The Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 nearly a year ago to remove the monument from county property, where it has stood since 1911. Weidrick offered to take the monument last February but progress in completing the move has proved to be slow.
One of the major hurdles has been coordinating both the dismantling of the monument and its reassembling on Weidrick’s property in one move.
The county has said it does not want to store the monument.
“We want to get some movement on that,” Hammett said.
Weidrick must first build a base that the monument will be placed on and Hammett said Thursday that work is ongoing.
“Warren Weidrick had called me and he had indicated that he is working on the base,” Hammett said. “Of course, once we move it, we have to move it somewhere.’’
Pasquotank officials delayed back in March what was thought to be a final decision to move the Confederate Monument because both parties were waiting on a final quote to dismantle, transport and then erect the monument in Nixonton.
That quote was never received and Hammett said he will reach out to the company that submitted the second-lowest bid to move the monument. The county was expecting to spend around $28,000 for its part of the move.
“I have to go back to the next low quote and see if they will honor that quote,” Hammett said. “If not, we need to find out what that cost will be.’’
The Special Projects Committee voted on Feb. 1 to have county staff further research a proposal by Weidrick to move the monument to his property. All other issues with Weidrick’s proposal were resolved at the time with the exception of the logistics of the actual move.